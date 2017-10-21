This Fashion Girl Just Wore the Lace Wedding Dress You Weren't Expecting

As a model, DJ, and creator of her own namesake dress collection, HVN, you might expect fashion girl Harley Viera-Newton's wedding dress to reflect the industry's of-the-moment trends, but on her big day, the bride was both romantic and modest. Harley, who married her beau DJ Ross One on Saturday, looked lovely in a long lace gown with a high neckline and long sleeves. Zooming in on the gorgeous dress, you can see beautiful floral lace pattern, though it's the veil that steals the show. Harley selected a stunning floor-length veil with floral embroidery, that, when added with the dress, gives the overall look the dreamiest feel.

As for the bridesmaids, Harley dressed her girls in — what else? — sweet dresses from her own line. Bonus: these pretty looks are covered in an apropos heart print, and you actually don't have to be a bridesmaid to score the look. The HVN dresses are currently shoppable, so soak up the inspiration and if you fall in love, shop your own.