 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
These Will Be the Biggest Fashion Trends in 2018 — Are You Ready?
Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice of York Hangs With Kate Middleton, but Her Style's on Another Level
Fashion Instagrams
8 Stores 20-Somethings Should Shop That Aren't Zara or H&M
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Fashion Girl Just Wore the Lace Wedding Dress You Weren't Expecting

As a model, DJ, and creator of her own namesake dress collection, HVN, you might expect fashion girl Harley Viera-Newton's wedding dress to reflect the industry's of-the-moment trends, but on her big day, the bride was both romantic and modest. Harley, who married her beau DJ Ross One on Saturday, looked lovely in a long lace gown with a high neckline and long sleeves. Zooming in on the gorgeous dress, you can see beautiful floral lace pattern, though it's the veil that steals the show. Harley selected a stunning floor-length veil with floral embroidery, that, when added with the dress, gives the overall look the dreamiest feel.

Related
DJ Harley Viera-Newton Will Be Spinning in Style With This Engagement Ring on Her Finger

As for the bridesmaids, Harley dressed her girls in — what else? — sweet dresses from her own line. Bonus: these pretty looks are covered in an apropos heart print, and you actually don't have to be a bridesmaid to score the look. The HVN dresses are currently shoppable, so soak up the inspiration and if you fall in love, shop your own.

So much love for these adorable bridesmaids' looks
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fashion InstagramsHarley Viera NewtonWedding DressCelebrity StyleWedding
Kate Middleton
This Woman Found an Exact Copy of Kate Middleton's Engagement Dress For Just $25
by Sarah Wasilak
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Couple Style
Celebrity Couples
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Don't Even Have to Try to Master Couple Style
by Marina Liao
Taylor Swift's Gucci Snake Boots
Taylor Swift
There's a Snake on Taylor Swift's Boot — and It Means More Than You Think
by Sarah Wasilak
Bella Hadid's Sneakers
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid's Sneaker Game Is So Strong, We Can't Choose a Favorite
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Queen Letizia of Spain's Evolution
Queen Letizia
From Her Engagement to 2017, This Is Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds