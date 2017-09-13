 Skip Nav
Helmut Lang Debuted a Bra Top — and Twitter Had a Lot to Say About It

If you asked me to describe Fashion Week, I wouldn't know where to start. It's exciting, inspiring, tiring, and sometimes stressful, and it can also be a bit crazy . . . in the best possible way. It gives designers the opportunity to be wonderfully imaginative and creative, and it's a generally great event that gets us excited for the upcoming seasons.

That being said, it can sometimes also be slightly confusing. Case in point: Helmut Lang's new bra top. On Tuesday, the brand debuted the outfit in its Spring 2018 ready-to-wear collection in New York, and needless to say, it quickly caught the attention of many Internet users. Keep reading to see the most entertaining reactions we could find on Twitter, and have a look at the other polarizing designer trend of the moment.

