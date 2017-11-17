Melania Trump's Stylist Is About to Start Designing Dresses For You, Too

Melania Trump's stylist, Hervé Pierre, has already confirmed that his job is about more than dressing the first lady. After working at luxury labels like Balmain, Oscar de la Renta, and Carolina Herrera, he was thrust into the spotlight when he designed Melania's inaugural gown. Later, he customized a look she wore for dinner at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and he's helped select many an outfit for Melania's international tour wardrobes.

Now Hervé has joined forces with Nicolas Caito to launch a 12-piece dress collection, which will be revealed soon and retail from $1,700 up to $7,000. Everything will be navy or black, at least for the first line.

"[Melania Trump] doesn't really know exactly all of the details, but she is aware. She is very excited, of course. It has nothing to do with her. When I look at the collection, maybe two pieces would be for her. But I didn't design with her in mind. I believe a good designer is also a good merchandiser. You cannot put all your eggs in the same basket. I decided I needed a little sack dress, a form-fitted one, another for a bigger bust, and one for bigger hips — a V-neck, a crewneck, sleeves, no sleeves. You have a grid and you try to find an answer for every category," Pierre told WWD.

Read on to see the two memorable numbers Hervé has already designed for the first lady, and allow that to be your guide for the commercial range that's about to create a whole lot of buzz.