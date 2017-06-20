 Skip Nav
18 Sexy Swimsuits For Your Honeymoon, Because Now Is the Time to Flaunt It

If your nuptials are coming up and there's a warm-weather honeymoon in sight, then that probably means you're on the hunt for a new swimsuit. Something that screams "I just got married" while also also being slightly more salacious than you're used to (come on, it's your honeymoon). Whether you want something traditionally white, or are looking for a revealing monokini, we have 18 suits for you to check out.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio
Private Party Bride One-Piece
Private Party Bride One-Piece

Be proud that you just got hitched and share it with the world. This Private Party Bride One Piece ($99) will help you tell everyone.

Private Party
Bride One Piece
$99
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Private Party Bride
Beach Riot Brazil Bikini Top and Bottom
Beach Riot Brazil Bikini Top and Bottom

The Beach Riot Brazil Bikini Top ($150) and bottom ($70) features a high neck with on-trend tassle fringe on the bottom.

Beach Riot
Brazil Bikini Top
$150
from SwimSpot
Buy Now See more Beach Riot Two-Piece Swimwear
bottom
$70
from swimspot.com
Buy Now
ASOS Square Cut-Out Plunge Halter Swimsuit
ASOS Square Cut-Out Plunge Halter Swimsuit

The ASOS Square Cut Out Plunge Halter Swimsuit ($51) has a plunging neckline and cutout panels through the waist.

Asos
Square Cut Out Plunge Halter Swimsuit
$51
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear
Becca Swim Color Play One-Piece Sheer Crochet Swimsuit
Becca Swim Color Play One-Piece Sheer Crochet Swimsuit

No need to wear white only. You can be just as celebratory in the Becca Swim Color Play One Piece Sheer Crochet Swimsuit ($118).

Lord & Taylor One-Piece Swimwear
Becca Swim Color Play One Piece Sheer Crochet Swimsuit
$118$94.40
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Lord & Taylor One-Piece Swimwear
Plus Size Women's Ashley Graham Actriz Bikini Top and Bottom
Plus Size Women's Ashley Graham Actriz Bikini Top and Bottom

Sparkling beads punctuate both the Plus Size Women's Ashley Graham Actriz Bikini Top ($80) and bottom ($36).
.

Nordstrom Plus Swimwear
Plus Size Women's Ashley Graham Actriz Bikini Top
$80
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Plus Swimwear
Nordstrom Plus Swimwear
Plus Size Women's Ashley Graham Jefa Bikini Bottoms
$36
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Plus Swimwear
Kenneth Cole Sheer Satisfaction Lattice Hi-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
Kenneth Cole Sheer Satisfaction Lattice Hi-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

Criss-crossing details and a halter-style neck make this Kenneth Cole Sheer Satisfaction Lattice Hi-Neck One Piece Swimsuit ($110) a guaranteed attention-grabber.

Kenneth Cole
Sheer Satisfaction Lattice Hi-Neck One Piece Swimsuit
$110
from South Moon Under
Buy Now See more Kenneth Cole One-Piece Swimwear
Solid & Striped The Bailey One-Piece
Solid & Striped The Bailey One-Piece

Channel your inner Pretty Woman in this Solid & Striped The Bailey One Piece ($158).

Solid & Striped
The Bailey One Piece
$158
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Solid & Striped One-Piece Swimwear
Blue Life Bridal Ruffle Plunge Swimsuit
Blue Life Bridal Ruffle Plunge Swimsuit

Ruffle details, a plunging neckline, and cutout back make this Blue Life Bridal Ruffle Plunge Swimsuit ($191) a winner.

Blue Life
Bridal Ruffle Plunge Swimsuit
$191
from Asos
Buy Now See more Blue Life Bride
Beach Bunny Tequila Sunrise Long Line Bralette Bikini Top
Beach Bunny Tequila Sunrise Long Line Bralette Bikini Top

Metallic details make the Beach Bunny Tequila Sunrise Long Line Bralette Bikini Top ($132) and bottom ($121) ultra sexy.

Beach Bunny
Tequila Sunrise Long Line Bralette Bikini Top in White
$132
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Beach Bunny Two-Piece Swimwear
Beach Bunny
Tequila Sunrise Skimpy Bikini Bottom in White
$121
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Beach Bunny Two-Piece Swimwear
Fashion to Figure Marcela Lace-Up Swimsuit
Fashion to Figure Marcela Lace-Up Swimsuit

Criss-cross details at the braline make this Fashion to Figure Marcela Lace Up Swimsuit ($79) ultra sexy for a honeymoon.

Fashion to Figure
Marcela Lace Up Swimsuit
$78.90$59.18
from Fashion to Figure
Buy Now See more Fashion to Figure Plus Swimwear
Black and White Blocked Monokini
Black and White Blocked Monokini

This Yandy Black and White Blocked Monokini ($44) has a V-neck and open sides.

Yandy Black and White Blocked Monokini
$44
from yandy.com
Buy Now
Marysia Swim Mott Cutout Maillot
Marysia Swim Mott Cutout Maillot

The Marysia Swim Mott Cutout Maillot ($339) is the epitome of swimsuit perfection.

Marysia Swim
Mott Cutout Maillot
$339
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Marysia Swim One-Piece Swimwear
L-Space Wild Side One-Piece Women's Swimsuit
L-Space Wild Side One-Piece Women's Swimsuit

Show off your backside in all sorts of ways when you wear the L-Space Wild Side One-Piece Women's Swimsuit ($139).

L-Space
Wild Side One-Piece Women's Swimsuits One Piece
$139
from Zappos
Buy Now See more L-Space One-Piece Swimwear
PrettyLittleThing Cut-Out Swimsuit
PrettyLittleThing Cut-Out Swimsuit

This PrettyLittleThing Cut Out Swimsuit ($38) is red hot and features criss-crossed front straps and side cutouts.

PrettyLittleThing
Cut Out Swimsuit
$38
from Asos
Buy Now See more PrettyLittleThing One-Piece Swimwear
Warehouse Stripe Bardot Swimsuit
Warehouse Stripe Bardot Swimsuit

This Warehouse Stripe Bardot Swimsuit ($64) will definitely give off pin-up vibes.

Warehouse
Stripe Bardot Swimsuit
$64
from Asos
Buy Now See more Warehouse One-Piece Swimwear
Miraclesuit Solid Semi-Sheer One-Piece
Miraclesuit Solid Semi-Sheer One-Piece

Sheer panels and an asymmetrical neckline make the Miraclesuit Solid Semi-Sheer One-Piece ($162) a hot choice.

Miraclesuit
Solid Semi-Sheer One-Piece
$162
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Miraclesuit One-Piece Swimwear
Wolfwhistle Wolf & Whistle Plunge Swimsuit
Wolfwhistle Wolf & Whistle Plunge Swimsuit

The Wolfwhistle Wolf & Whistle Plunge Swimsuit ($49) boasts a plunging neckline and sleek belt at the waist.

Wolfwhistle
Wolf & Whistle Plunge Swimsuit B-F Cup
$49
from Asos
Buy Now See more Wolfwhistle One-Piece Swimwear
Montce Swim Black Cut-Out Monokini
Montce Swim Black Cut-Out Monokini

If you want a cutout monokini the Montce Swim Black Cut-Out Monokini ($198) is definitely it.

CoutureCandy One-Piece Swimwear
Montce Swim - Black Cut-Out Monokini
$198
from CoutureCandy
Buy Now See more CoutureCandy One-Piece Swimwear
