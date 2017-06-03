The Most Common Mistake Brides Make With Their Wedding Veils

If all you know about a wedding veil is that it's a piece of tulle that goes on your head, we understand. It's a topic most of us don't touch upon until we're actually in the stages of getting married. But in the interest of all brides, current and future, we decided to get ahead of the game and ask BHLDN experts Senior Stylist Caroline Dilsheimer and Buyer Celine Elefson all the burning questions we had about wedding veils. They both had plenty of knowledge to share, from shopping for one to styling it. Before you embark on your wedding veil journey, read on for tips and tricks to become the most knowledgeable bride ever.