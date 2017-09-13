 Skip Nav
You Don't Have to Spend a Fortune to Get Perfectly Distressed Denim

When it comes to buying jeans, distressed denim can sometimes serve as the ultimate catch-22. Despite ripped holes, shredded seams, and — cough, cough — less fabric, chances are your heart will still skip a beat when flipping the price tag over. And yet, time and time again, I kept forking over my hard-earned cash because, let's face it, nothing amps up an outfit like beautifully destroyed jeans.

Finally, one day, I realized enough is enough. (Well, that and I was in the midst of a year-long shopping freeze.) The time had come for me to take matters into my own hands and conquer the worn-out look myself. And although this DIY attempt could have quickly spun into an at-home disaster, it turned out to be quite the opposite. In fact, I learned distressing your own denim is quite easy to do, not to mention budget-friendly. So if you want to save a ton and still capture those nonchalant, downtown-cool vibes distressed jeans immediately radiate, follow along for step-by-step instructions!

What You'll Need
Step 1: Measure Up and Make Your Mark
Although you can eyeball these marks, I found it helpful to draw a solid horizontal line across my targeted areas. While chalk would have been a lot easier to see, but because I didn't have any on hand, a pencil ended up working just fine.
Step 2: Protect the Bottom Layer
Step 3: Begin the Distressing
Step 4: Get to Snipping
Step 5: Pull Apart the Threads
And Voila, Denim Destruction Complete!
Don't Forget to Wash and Dry!
