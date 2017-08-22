14 Ways to Wear Your Jeans to Fancy Occasions — Despite What Your Mom Might Say

Ah, jeans. Probably the most worn item of clothing in most people's wardrobes. Always fashionable, they are comfortable enough to be worn on a daily basis and stylish enough to even dress up the most basic white t-shirts. However, there are still a few occasions for which they can be seen as inappropriate. Growing up, my mom always told me that jeans weren't good enough for nights out, and although I never truly understood why, I simply decided to do as I was told and grew a collection of dresses that I didn't feel comfortable in.

Fast forward a few years, and my favorite jeans are now pretty much glued to my legs. Because of its versatility, denim can actually very easily be dressed up, and chances are you already own everything you need to do so. Keep reading to see how fashion bloggers wear their jeans on fancy occasions, and don't hesitate to put yours on next time you're going out — you'll look as sophisticated as you would have in any dress.