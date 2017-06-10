 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
How to Tie Your Shirt Like a Fashion Girl
Summer
20 Must-Have Summer Items, Because We Know You Want an Excuse to Shop
Spring Fashion
The Ultimate Guide to Finding the Best White T-Shirt of Your Life
Street Style
Fashion Girls Are Wearing Mismatched Shoes on Purpose — and It's Genius
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 10  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
How to Tie Your Shirt Like a Fashion Girl

It's 2017 and the button-down isn't what it used to be. In fact, we'd hardly use basic and button-down in the same sentence anymore. That's because, when you forget a couple of buttons and tie and twist it instead, the look is endlessly versatile.

Knot your shirttails and you've created a crop top, defined your waist, and maybe just reinvented the look altogether. Freshen up the classics, give something polished an effortless make-under, and give your wardrobe staples a warm-weather update just in time for Summer. It's the trick fashion girls have been relying on for years. Read on for all the ways to wear it right here.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Style How ToStreet Style
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
Daddy Yankee Has Changed a Lot, but Not Really Since He First Bust Onto the Scene
by Monica Sisavat
Wedding First Dance Songs
Music
Wedding Music Ideas: 100 Songs For Your First Dance
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Who Is Ben Platt?
Dear Evan Hansen
10 Things to Know About Broadway Breakout Star Ben Platt
by Kelsie Gibson
How to Make Your Outfit Look Vintage
Street Style
How to Fake the Vintage Look Without Really Trying
by Sarah Wasilak
Yoga For Sciatica
Yoga
8 Stretches That Can Help Ease the Pain of Sciatica
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds