How to Tie Your Shirt Like a Fashion Girl

It's 2017 and the button-down isn't what it used to be. In fact, we'd hardly use basic and button-down in the same sentence anymore. That's because, when you forget a couple of buttons and tie and twist it instead, the look is endlessly versatile.

Knot your shirttails and you've created a crop top, defined your waist, and maybe just reinvented the look altogether. Freshen up the classics, give something polished an effortless make-under, and give your wardrobe staples a warm-weather update just in time for Summer. It's the trick fashion girls have been relying on for years. Read on for all the ways to wear it right here.