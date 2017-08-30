This Is How You Should Wear Ankle Boots With Dresses For Fall

The next time you're about to style your dress with sneakers, stop. The look was cool and easy for Summer, but come Fall, we're challenging you (and ourselves) to wear a dress with ankle boots. This outfit combo seems easy in theory, but putting together a look is actually a little hard. In my case, I always feel like ankle boots cut off my legs when I'm in a dress, which makes me look shorter.

Though I've since discovered that a heeled boot is my best friend, I have a feeling other fashion girls out there struggle with similar problems. To help us all out, I found 10 different ways to wear the two items together thanks to some street style inspo. I included a few shopping picks, too, just in case you can't wait to test out the looks.