Your Favorite Childhood Print Is Back — and It's So Easy to Wear

We're sure you can dig up countless baby photos of yourself dressed adorably in polka dots. When you retired those little ruffled dresses and fabric, bow-adorned headbands, we bet you thought you were done with the playful print. Not so. Blame it on the resurgence of '80s trends (women wore plenty of voluminous, full-sleeved minidresses splashed with the pattern during the decade), but polka dots are back.

We spotted them all over the streets at Fashion Week from New York to Paris, and now we're itching to get our hands on the pieces that will help us pull off the look in the most sophisticated way. Ahead, read on for a handful of solid tips for styling (and layering!) your dots this season, then shop some standout designs that will get you noticed in the best way.