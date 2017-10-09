 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Your Favorite Childhood Print Is Back — and It's So Easy to Wear

We're sure you can dig up countless baby photos of yourself dressed adorably in polka dots. When you retired those little ruffled dresses and fabric, bow-adorned headbands, we bet you thought you were done with the playful print. Not so. Blame it on the resurgence of '80s trends (women wore plenty of voluminous, full-sleeved minidresses splashed with the pattern during the decade), but polka dots are back.

We spotted them all over the streets at Fashion Week from New York to Paris, and now we're itching to get our hands on the pieces that will help us pull off the look in the most sophisticated way. Ahead, read on for a handful of solid tips for styling (and layering!) your dots this season, then shop some standout designs that will get you noticed in the best way.

Related
5 Prints to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP If You Don't Have Them Already

Zara Polka Dot Dress
$30
from zara.com
Buy Now
MANGO
Buttoned polka dots blouse
$49.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Tops
MODA OPERANDI Tops
MONSE Cutout Polka-Dot Blouse
$1,090
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Tops
Zara Polka Dot High Heel Court Shoes
$60
from zara.com
Buy Now
Dolce & Gabbana
embellished polka dot belt
$745
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Belts
Jessica Howard
Plus Size Polka-Dot Midi Dress
$79
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Jessica Howard Plus Dresses
Zara Mini City Bag With Polka Dot Printed Scarf
$40
from zara.com
Buy Now
shoptiques.com Coats
UNREAL FUR Bubbles Coat
$282
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Coats
Forever 21
Strapless Polka Dot Maxi Dress
$58
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Women's Fashion
Marc Jacobs
Polka-dot Silk-satin Twill Scarf - Black
$95
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Scarves & Wraps
Charlotte Russe
Plus Size Polka Dot Tights
$8.99
from Charlotte Russe
Buy Now See more Charlotte Russe Plus Intimates
Zara Combined Polka Dot Shirt
$90
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zimmermann
Rife high-neck pleated polka-dot dress
$960
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Zimmermann Dresses
Asos
Ruffle Front Shirt Dress in Spot and Floral Print
$56
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Andrew Gn
Asymmetric Polka-Dot Skirt w/ Fringed Handkerchief Hem
$1,590
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Andrew Gn Skirts
Moschino
Coat
$483
from Italist
Buy Now See more Moschino Coats
Loewe
Missy polka-dot leather bag
$2,350
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Loewe Bags
Romance Was Born
Big Bang Polka Dot Skirt
$540
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Romance Was Born Skirts
Forever 21
Sheer Polka Dot Crew Socks
$3.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Socks
Asos
Cami with Asymmetric Ruffle in Pretty Polka Dot
$32
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Tops
Rock & Religion
Polka Dot Printed Poncho Pac-A-Trench
$19
from Asos
Buy Now See more Rock & Religion Coats
Work a Monochrome Outfit and Add a Pop of Color With Your Bag
Red Accents Look Best With Monochrome Dots
Coordinate the Pattern on Your Shoes and Belt
Polka Dots Look Most Sophisticated in the Form of a Belted Shirt Dress
Find a Polka-Dot Cape You Can Throw Over Everything
Play Up the '80s Vibes With a Leather Bootie and Paper-Bag Pants
Try Small, Dainty Polka Dots on a Sheer Dress
Ground Your Light, Flowy Outfit With Combat Boots
Mix Big and Little
Buy Into 2 of the Most Versatile Polka-Dot Pieces: a Wrap Dress and Slingbacks
Coordinate a Sheer Polka-Dot Blouse With a Comfortable Tank Underneath
Complete Your Polka Dots With Peekaboo Details
Find a Polka-Dot Mesh Turtleneck You Can Layer Under All Your Summer Dresses
Break Up a Dotted Dress With a Waist Belt or Corset
Go to All Lengths to Wear the Print From Your Head to Your Toes
Wear a Long Polka-Dot Dress Over Baggy Jeans With Heels
Choose Your Coordinate Set in the Pattern
Contrast With a Different Print of the Same Shade
Wear Your Silk Polka-Dot Skirt With Sporty Basics, Like a Bomber Jacket
Play It Up in Parisian Fashion With a Beret and Tights
Style Your Polka Dots With a Blazer, Denim, and Statement Earrings
Work an Elegant, Modest Silk Top in the Print
Wear Them on a Girlie Tulle Skirt
Zara Polka Dot Dress
Mango Buttoned Polka Dot Blouse
Monse Cutout Polka-Dot Blouse
Zara Polka Dot High Heel Court Shoes
Dolce & Gabbana Polka Dot Belt
Jessica Howard Polka-Dot Midi Dress
Zara Mini City Bag
Unreal Fur Bubbles Coat
13
more images
Start Slideshow
Style TipsStyle How ToGet The LookPolka DotsPrintsStreet StyleFallTrendsFall FashionShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Zara Polka Dot Dress
from zara.com
$30
MANGO
Buttoned polka dots blouse
from MANGO
$49.99
MODA OPERANDI
MONSE Cutout Polka-Dot Blouse
from MODA OPERANDI
$1,090
Zara Polka Dot High Heel Court Shoes
from zara.com
$60
Dolce & Gabbana
embellished polka dot belt
from Farfetch
$745
Jessica Howard
Plus Size Polka-Dot Midi Dress
from Macy's
$79
Zara Mini City Bag With Polka Dot Printed Scarf
from zara.com
$40
shoptiques.com
UNREAL FUR Bubbles Coat
from shoptiques.com
$282
Forever 21
Strapless Polka Dot Maxi Dress
from Forever 21
$58
Marc Jacobs
Polka-dot Silk-satin Twill Scarf - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$95
Charlotte Russe
Plus Size Polka Dot Tights
from Charlotte Russe
$8.99
Zara Combined Polka Dot Shirt
from zara.com
$90
Zimmermann
Rife high-neck pleated polka-dot dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$960
Asos
Ruffle Front Shirt Dress in Spot and Floral Print
from Asos
$56
Andrew Gn
Asymmetric Polka-Dot Skirt w/ Fringed Handkerchief Hem
from Bergdorf Goodman
$1,590
Moschino
Coat
from Italist
$483
Loewe
Missy polka-dot leather bag
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$2,350
Romance Was Born
Big Bang Polka Dot Skirt
from MODA OPERANDI
$540
Forever 21
Sheer Polka Dot Crew Socks
from Forever 21
$3.90
Asos
Cami with Asymmetric Ruffle in Pretty Polka Dot
from Asos
$32
Rock & Religion
Polka Dot Printed Poncho Pac-A-Trench
from Asos
$19
Shop More
Zimmermann Dresses SHOP MORE
Zimmermann
Asymmetric Washed-silk Wrap Midi Dress - Burgundy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$595
Zimmermann
Rife Dandelion Dress
from shopbop.com
$850
Zimmermann
Women's Maples Temperance Minidress
from Barneys New York
$2,950
Zimmermann
Mercer floral-print open-back dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$495
Zimmermann
Mercer Lace-up Floral-print Linen And Cotton-blend Mini Dress - Cream
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$695
Jessica Howard Plus Dresses SHOP MORE
Jessica Howard
Plus Size Lace-Sleeve Fit & Flare Dress
from Macy's
$99
Jessica Howard
Plus Size Sequined Lace Sheath Dress
from Macy's
$109$64.99
Jessica Howard
Plus Size Fit & Flare Dress & Printed Jacket
from Macy's
$119$87.99
Jessica Howard
Plus Size Bell-Sleeve Lace Dress
from Macy's
$99
Jessica Howard
Plus Size Embellished A-Line Dress & Jacket
from Macy's
$119
shoptiques.com Coats SHOP MORE
shoptiques.com
CALS Trench Coat
from shoptiques.com
$42
Members Only
Faux-Fur Leopard Trench
from shoptiques.com
$198$148.50
shoptiques.com
1 Funky Lightweight Trench Coat
from shoptiques.com
$40$28
shoptiques.com
Movint Plaid Coat
from shoptiques.com
$159
BB Dakota
Wellington Trench
from shoptiques.com
$100$75
Forever 21 Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Tattoos
You'll Fall in Love With These Cute and Chic Temporary Tattoos
by Sarah Siegel
Tech Shopping
13 Unicorn Tech Accessories That Are Mega Marvelous
by Macy Cate Williams
Gifts Under $75
24 Ridiculously Affordable Products For Unicorn-Lovers
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday
180+ Enamel Pins That Make the Perfect Stocking Stuffers!
by Tara Block
Forever 21 Socks AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Kid Shopping
44 Non-Candy Easter Basket Ideas For Kids of All Ages
by Lisa Horten
Workout Clothes
Obsessed With Flamingoes? We Have the Workout Wardrobe of Your Dreams
by Dominique Astorino
Holiday
42 Cute Gifts For the Ultimate Dog-Lover
by Macy Cate Williams
Women
51 Affordable Gifts That Your Best Friend Will Absolutely Love
by Macy Cate Williams
Zimmermann Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
darlingcoco
jolimentblog
brokersandbags
delafard
shoptiques.com Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
whatshaute
birdieshoots
have_clothes_will_travel
mandy_sparkleshinylove
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds