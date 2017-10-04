 Skip Nav
This Is the 1 Color Everyone Will Be Wearing Next Spring

While looking at all of the amazing Spring 2018 collections, we noticed an array of pretty shades like lavender and orange take center stage. But there was one unexpected color we saw popping up over and over again: mustard yellow.

This versatile shade has made its way onto the runways of major designers like Isabel Marant and Moschino. Not only that, but we've already seen this color appear on some of our favorite street style stars, too. Keep reading to have a look at how everyone is wearing the color both on and off the runway. Then, shop some of our favorite pieces for your wardrobe.

Moschino Spring 2018
Dries Van Noten Spring 2018
Isabel Marant Spring 2018
Salvatore Ferragamo Spring 2018
Style a Mustard Yellow Dress With a Colorful Bomber Jacket
Wear a Turtleneck Sweater With Leather Pants
Tuck a Checkered Top Into a Pair of Wide-Leg Trousers
Opt For a Checkered Dress and Knee-High Boots
Wear an Oversized Coat With a Cozy Sweater
Wear an Embellished Coat With a Green Dress
Wear a Mustard Yellow Skirt Suit
Rock a Pair of Mustard Yellow Heels
Match Your Bag With Your Loafers
Wear a Mustard Yellow Coat With a Printed Dress and Red Heels
Style a Yellow Dress With a Red Neck Scarf
Tuck a Mustard Yellow Blouse Into a Printed Skirt
Go For a Denim on Denim Look
Style a Mustard Yellow Top With Shorts and Knee-High Boots
Wear a Sweater With Two-Toned Jeans
Opt For a Sheer Dress
Carry a Mustard Yellow Handbag
Style a Chunky Sweater With High-Waisted Jeans
Choose a Shimmery Dress and Style It With Statement Heels
Wear a Polka-Dot Blouse With Black Trousers
Opt For a Lace Dress and High-Top Sneakers
Add a Pop of Color To Your Outfit With a Mustard Yellow Bag
Style a Yellow Blouse With a Suede Skirt
Accessorize With a Yellow Scarf
