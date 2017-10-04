This Is the 1 Color Everyone Will Be Wearing Next Spring

While looking at all of the amazing Spring 2018 collections, we noticed an array of pretty shades like lavender and orange take center stage. But there was one unexpected color we saw popping up over and over again: mustard yellow.

This versatile shade has made its way onto the runways of major designers like Isabel Marant and Moschino. Not only that, but we've already seen this color appear on some of our favorite street style stars, too. Keep reading to have a look at how everyone is wearing the color both on and off the runway. Then, shop some of our favorite pieces for your wardrobe.