The New Way to Wear a Scarf in 2017
Cannes Film Festival
Every Can't-Miss Look That's Hit the Cannes Red Carpet So Far
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress Is a High Neck, Cap Sleeved Dream
Street Style
2017's Must-Have Sneaker Looks Good With Everything Already in Your Closet
Photo 1 of 8  
The New Way to Wear a Scarf in 2017

When Victoria Beckham stepped out with a long silk scarf tied through her belt loop, it made me think — back to the last time I wore a scarf, that is. Victoria's trick feels pretty old (don't you remember weaving a patterned scarf through the belt loops of your denim skirt in the '90s?), but it's elevated with her sash nearly touching the floor. Up against a slouchy men's-inspired suit, the move feels both dangerous and ladylike at the same time. It makes me want to reinvent the way I wear my old scarves.

Rather than affixing them to my tote bags or wrapping them around my wrist, I'm taking a note from Victoria and a handful of other leading ladies. Gigi Hadid, Olivia Palermo, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and blogger Natalie Suarez also have a few ways to lace up a look in 2017. Scroll to get inspired by their smart street style, then shop for kerchiefs to work your own magic.

35 Fashion Truths Straight From Victoria Beckham

Latest Fashion
