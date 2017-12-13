 Skip Nav
If You Think Sequins Aren't Work Appropriate, Check Out These Smart Outfit Ideas
If You Think Sequins Aren't Work Appropriate, Check Out These Smart Outfit Ideas

As long as you're abiding by the office dress code and you feel confident and comfortable, you can absolutely wear sequins during the day. The last time we checked, there was no rule in our handbook that said "no sequins," how about in yours? As far as we're concerned, the shimmery embellishment doesn't make any outfit less modest or flattering, it just adds a dose of fun. Especially during the holiday season, your 9-to-5 look deserves a fancy twist. Read on for a few ideas that introduce the glimmer in a subtle sort of way — like boots peeking out from your long coat or trousers — then shop some sequined pieces that are sophisticated enough for the workplace.

Zara Sequined Sweater
Zara Sequined Sweater
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Pierre Hardy
polka dot sequin boots
$975 $488
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Pierre Hardy Boots
Alice + Olivia
Multi-Stripe Sequin Clutch
$495
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Clutches
Asos Plus Dresses
Flounce London Plus Sequin Midi Dress with Shoulder Pads
$72
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Topshop Earrings
Cluster sequin earrings
$22
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Earrings
Zara Sequined Sweatshirt
Zara Sequined Sweatshirt
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Pumps
Women's Jimmy Choo 'Romy' Pointy Toe Pump
$625
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Pumps
Farfetch Blazers
Ingie Paris sequins embellished blazer
$1,550 $1,240
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Blazers
River Island
Womens Plus silver and pink metallic sequin blazer
$136
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island Plus Jackets
Lulu Frost
Josephine Sequin Collar Necklace
$325
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Lulu Frost Necklaces
A.L.C.
Women's Braxton Sequined Pencil Skirt
$425
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more A.L.C. Mid-length Skirts
Let your sequined boots peek out from under your long, tailored coat.
A knee-length dress with swirlings of sequins and a flattering sash at the waist will look appropriate with closed-toe shoes.
Belt a knee-length pencil skirt to keep things polished, but also add dimension.
Go the earring route, and just rock some fancy sequined jewelry instead of working the fabrication onto your clothes.
Invest in a long blazer coat embellished with a gathering of sequins, and wear it often. Find a versatile style you can throw over multiple work outfits.
Sporting Winter whites from head to toe is a boss lady look already. By adding sequined boots, you'll show off your styling prowess too.
If you're headed to a work party or your office is decidedly more relaxed, wear your fun tee underneath a very modest skirt suit set with a pair of power pumps.
Wear a sequined skirt that extends beyond the knee with smart loafers.
Throw a neutral blazer over your piece, which will ground your look.
If you're a daytime sequin newbie, start with an eye-catching clutch you use to store the essentials.
A flashy sequined blazer gets muted by all-black, well-crafted separates.
You can work a sequined turtleneck with a pencil skirt, or denim on your day off.
