How to Wear Sequins During the Day
If You Think Sequins Aren't Work Appropriate, Check Out These Smart Outfit Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
If You Think Sequins Aren't Work Appropriate, Check Out These Smart Outfit Ideas
As long as you're abiding by the office dress code and you feel confident and comfortable, you can absolutely wear sequins during the day. The last time we checked, there was no rule in our handbook that said "no sequins," how about in yours? As far as we're concerned, the shimmery embellishment doesn't make any outfit less modest or flattering, it just adds a dose of fun. Especially during the holiday season, your 9-to-5 look deserves a fancy twist. Read on for a few ideas that introduce the glimmer in a subtle sort of way — like boots peeking out from your long coat or trousers — then shop some sequined pieces that are sophisticated enough for the workplace.
Multi-Stripe Sequin Clutch
$495
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Flounce London Plus Sequin Midi Dress with Shoulder Pads
$72
from Asos
Women's Jimmy Choo 'Romy' Pointy Toe Pump
$625
from Nordstrom
Ingie Paris sequins embellished blazer
$1,550 $1,240
from Farfetch
Womens Plus silver and pink metallic sequin blazer
$136
from River Island
Josephine Sequin Collar Necklace
$325
from shopbop.com
Women's Braxton Sequined Pencil Skirt
$425
from Barneys New York
0previous images
-8more images