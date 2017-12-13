If You Think Sequins Aren't Work Appropriate, Check Out These Smart Outfit Ideas

As long as you're abiding by the office dress code and you feel confident and comfortable, you can absolutely wear sequins during the day. The last time we checked, there was no rule in our handbook that said "no sequins," how about in yours? As far as we're concerned, the shimmery embellishment doesn't make any outfit less modest or flattering, it just adds a dose of fun. Especially during the holiday season, your 9-to-5 look deserves a fancy twist. Read on for a few ideas that introduce the glimmer in a subtle sort of way — like boots peeking out from your long coat or trousers — then shop some sequined pieces that are sophisticated enough for the workplace.



