Ivanka Trump's Style Evolution Goes From All Things Glitter to a Little Bit of Shimmer

Ivanka Trump is an advisor to President Trump, but like so many of her political contemporaries — Huma Abedin, Queen Rania, and Amal Clooney, to name a few — style is very much at the forefront of her mind. After all, Ivanka's career started in fashion in the late '90s, when she modeled for the likes of Versace and Tommy Hilfiger. She launched a fine jewelry collection in 2007, which was replaced by her all-encompassing apparel and accessories brand that she maintains today.

If there's something to learn about Ivanka's wardrobe through all of her appearances, from parties like the Met Gala to current-day meetings with world leaders, it's that she tends toward embellishments, high-shine, and plenty of glitter. While she's muted her look for the White House as of late, the glamour still comes through at fancy events. Take a trip through time with us and we'll show you.