Huma Abedin Stands Behind Hillary Clinton, but Her Style Is Unmissable

Huma Abedin is a well-known political staffer who has backed Hillary Clinton since 2008, though she was hired as her intern in 1996. She still makes many appearances alongside the former Democratic nominee. While Huma could keep her wardrobe to neutral shifts and black pumps, she's had plenty of time to experiment. Keeping things plain is not her cup of tea.

Huma is one of those political figures who commands attention. She rarely repeats an outfit and is always fully accessorized from head to toe. When she's on the red carpet, like at the White House Correspondents' Dinner or the Met Gala, she selects designer pieces that speak to her unique style — it's polished but colorful and rarely without a flash of metallics.

For her wedding to former Congressman Anthony Weiner (the pair has split after a widely-publicized court scandal), Huma wore a gilded Oscar de la Renta gown that made the fashion world stir. While they are separated as a couple, an image of Huma in her embellished cap-sleeve dress will always live on in our minds. That, and the 22 bold style notes we're taking from her. Read on to see why whenever Hillary's around, we look for the sophisticated lady standing behind her.

Here's What You Need to Know About Anthony Weiner's Wife, Huma Abedin

Huma Knows That Breezy Linen Suits and Block Heels Are Best For Traveling
She Touches Up Her Tweed With Fancy Belts
There's No Gown That Cannot Be Complemented by a Pair of Chandelier Earrings
You Can Easily Colorblock With Your Own Accessories
Huma Always Accessorizes With a Unique Clutch on the Carpet
Including Her Edie Parker Customized Hillary Design
She Makes Tights With Moto Boots Office-Appropriate
And Stands With Confidence When She's Wearing the Most Stunning Ballgown in the Room
Huma Knows That a Sophisticated LBD Calls For White Beads
And a Casual Tunic Looks Just Right With Strands of Jade
She Knows a Black and White Print Always Works With Red Accents
And That the Structure of Your Shoes Is Key When You're Wearing a Midi
Huma Boldly Pulled Off Lace, Metallics, and Snakeskin All at Once
She Knows Just How to Dress Like a New Yorker
Huma Knows She Looks Good in Shimmery Details and Statement Earrings
So She Sticks to the Look, Especially at Fashion Events
She Smartly Pairs Her Vibrant Prints With a Neutral Ralph Lauren Bag
Her Sunglasses Are Cool Enough on Their Own
Huma Knows Where to Find a Proper Shirt Dress
She's Got the Perfect Louis Vuitton Tote to Take on the Plane
And She Wears Functional Jersey Dresses That Are Eye-Catching Too
When It Comes to Dressing For the Season, Huma's Always on Point
