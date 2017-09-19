 Skip Nav
Look No Further! Here's Where to Buy J Law's Sexy 1-Piece From Red Sparrow

We're starting to notice a recurring pattern with Jennifer Lawrence and sexy onscreen swimsuits. When we watched her star in Passengers, all we could think about when we left the theater was her character's sporty yet undeniably hot mesh one-piece. And now, after watching the trailer for her upcoming film Red Sparrow, we have another case of serious bathing suit envy.

In the film, which premieres in 2018, Lawrence portrays a ballerina turned secret agent and seductress. A quick clip from the trailer shows her character walking by a pool in a halter-style one-piece that would make anyone blush. The black swimsuit features a cleavage-baring neckline and revealing side cutouts, leaving very little to the imagination. And she looks dang good in it!

Obsessed with this suit as much as we are? We scoured the internet to find where to purchase this exact one-piece and other similarly sexy styles, all of which you can browse ahead. We're already counting down the days to the Red Sparrow premiere on March 2, 2018, so we can see what other sultry outfits Lawrence will be sporting on the silver screen.

For a Funny Girl, Jennifer Lawrence Has Had Some Seriously Stunning Red Carpet Moments

A Quick Look at Jennifer Lawrence's Revealing One-Piece
Ephemera Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
Stella McCartney Cutout One-Piece
6 Shore Road Mai Tai Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
La Blanca Island Goddess Cutout One-Piece
Profile by Gottex Cocktail Party Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
Tart Collections Hera Cutout Swimsuit
Jets Illuminate Crisscross Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
Red Carter Women's Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
Solid & Striped Women's Poppy Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
Vince Camuto Polish Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
La Blanca Midnight Rain High-Neck Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
Proenza Schouler Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
Stella McCartney One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Stella McCartney
One-Piece Animal-Print Bandeau Swimsuit
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$245$122.50
Stella McCartney
One-Piece Mesh-Detail Swimsuit
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$255
Stella McCartney
Citrus Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit
from Bloomingdale's
$245
Stella McCartney
Mesh Inset Timeless One Piece Swimsuit
from Bloomingdale's
$210
Stella McCartney
Florence Fluttering One-Piece Printed Bodysuit
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$105
Jets One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Jets
Illuminate Plunging Lace-Up Front One-Piece Swimsuit
from Neiman Marcus
$214
Jets
Parallels Plunging Halter One-Piece Swimsuit, White
from Neiman Marcus
$219
Jets
Appearances Draped Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit, Blue
from Neiman Marcus
$265$132
Jets
Parallels Crisscross Halter One-Piece Swimsuit
from Neiman Marcus
$195
Jets
Banded One-Piece W/ Sheer Stripes, Blue
from Neiman Marcus
$199
Bloomingdale's One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Tavik
Chase One Piece Swimsuit
from Bloomingdale's
$130
Bloomingdale's
Lovers and Friends Ocean Tides Lace-Up Monokini One Piece Swimsuit
from Bloomingdale's
$118$68
Laundry by Shelli Segal
Bold Cutout One Piece Swimsuit
from Bloomingdale's
$130
Becca by Rebecca Virtue
Color Play Lace One Piece Swimsuit
from Bloomingdale's
$118$85.25
LaBlanca
La Blanca Multistrap Cross Back Maillot One Piece Swimsuit
from Bloomingdale's
$119
