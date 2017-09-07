Jennifer Lawrence's Sheer, Sexy Dress Hung Off Her Like a Spider's Web

When trailers emerged for Mother! we couldn't wait to know more about the psychological thriller from the director of Black Swan, Darren Aronofsky. After seeing Jennifer Lawrence looking both beautiful and disturbed in the film's poster, we couldn't wait to see how she rocked the red carpet for the press tour. As expected, Lawrence has been stealing the spotlight completely, cleverly distracting everyone from talk of her and Aronosky's relationship status.

After stunning at the Venice Film Festival, Lawrence attended the UK premiere wearing an incredible Atelier Versace gown with her blond locks in a relaxed low bun, paired with bronze eye makeup. It's safe to say she killed it on the carpet.

Keep reading to see more shots of Lawrence's stunning silver dress with details as intricate as the film's plot.