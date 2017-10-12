 Skip Nav
NBD, Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore a Wedding Dress to a Movie Premiere

She might not be getting married, but Jennifer Lawrence has been showing off her strong love for a ladylike wedding dress. After having recently worn a Dior ballgown that could have absolutely made its way down the aisle, she arrived at the Faces Places premiere in West Hollywood, CA, in an L. Wells bridal maxi. This piece, which comes from the label's Je T'aime collection, is 100 percent approved for brides.

But who says actresses making their way down a red carpet or, heck, even you and I can't wear it if we like it? The ivory design, complete with lace sleeves and dots stitched into the bodice and skirt, was romantic, but it wasn't over-the-top. Jennifer wore two gold pendants, rings, and open-toed sandals with the look, making it more boho sophisticated than princess-like. Read on to see her dreamy outfit in full, then shop similar bridal-appropriate numbers we'd rock to a fancy event.

BHLDN
Placid Gown
$650
from BHLDN
Buy Now See more BHLDN Bridal Gowns
Nasty Gal
nastygal Till You Get Enough Eyelash Lace Dress
$100
from Nasty Gal
Buy Now See more Nasty Gal Dresses
Forever 21
12x12 Tiered Lace Maxi Dress
$48
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Dresses
Asos
BRIDAL Lace Embroidered Midi Shift Dress
$222
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
