Sofia Vergara's Husband Has a Secret Love Note on His Blazer, and Dammit, That's Just Too Cute

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have been married since 2015, and the couple's love has only grown fiercer. They aren't shy about showing PDA on the red carpet or sharing cute couple moments on the 'gram. So when the two showed up to the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we knew something was up. While Sofia stunned in a strapless striped gown for the red carpet, Joe looked dashing in a gray Peyman Umay suit.

Joe was also wearing a secret message for his wife on his outfit. Underneath his jacket collar, in red stitching, was the phrase "I Love Sofia." To make this whole situation even sweeter, Sofia shared an Instagram snap wearing Joe's blazer with the collar popped — that way we could all see the hidden note. We completely approve of Joe's stealthy move, as it proved love isn't dead in Hollywood. Read on to see the loving message, and then check out other celebrity couples who have displayed love for their SOs through their outfits.