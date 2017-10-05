 Skip Nav
9 Bridal Trends You'll See Everywhere Next Spring
Outerwear 101: The Complete Glossary of Coats, Jackets, and More
All the Fabulous, Wondrous Things Our Editors Are Shopping This October
Kaia Gerber Can Teach You Her Runway Walk in Less Than 1 Minute

Kaia Gerber didn't just walk down a handful of very important runways this past Fashion Week, she opened a bunch of shows, including Alexander Wang and Chanel. You know what that means: all eyes on the new It model. After she made her debut at Calvin Klein, Kaia was off — strutting her stuff with prowess and impressing show-goers with her focus and determination.

Kaia popped up on the catwalk in every city, including New York, London, Milan, and Paris, and now she's teaching us the key to her own signature walk in a new video from Vogue — in less than a minute. Ahead, watch her blurt out a few key tips, then check out some of her most memorable moments from the Spring 2018 season.

Watch Kaia Teach You Her Runway Walk
Kaia Made Her Runway Debut at Calvin Klein in New York
She Opened the Alexander Wang Show in This White Minidress
Kaia Was the Belle of the Ball at Marc Jacobs
In London, She Wore Cozy Knits on the Burberry Runway
Kaia Opened the Fendi Show in Satin Separates in Milan
She Was Transformed Into a Bouquet on the Moschino Runway
Kaia Showed Off 2 Looks on the Versace Runway
In Paris, Kaia Made Quite the Statement at Saint Laurent
Kaia Showed Off an Elegant LBD on the Valentino Runway
She Ended the Spring 2018 Show at Chanel
