Kaia Gerber Can Teach You Her Runway Walk in Less Than 1 Minute

Kaia Gerber didn't just walk down a handful of very important runways this past Fashion Week, she opened a bunch of shows, including Alexander Wang and Chanel. You know what that means: all eyes on the new It model. After she made her debut at Calvin Klein, Kaia was off — strutting her stuff with prowess and impressing show-goers with her focus and determination.

Kaia popped up on the catwalk in every city, including New York, London, Milan, and Paris, and now she's teaching us the key to her own signature walk in a new video from Vogue — in less than a minute. Ahead, watch her blurt out a few key tips, then check out some of her most memorable moments from the Spring 2018 season.