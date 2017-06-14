25 Style Lessons Supergirl Taught Us When She Was Off Duty

Supergirl's Kara Danvers is an icon in many ways. She battles aliens, she stands for justice, and she proves time and time that she's just as tough as (if not tougher than) her male cousin, Superman.

When she's not saving the world from complete obliteration, she's working undercover as a reporter for CatCo Worldwide Media. While we can't get enough of her famous Supergirl suit, it's Kara Danvers workwear that has really caught our eye over the past two seasons. With her preppy pencil skirts, colorful cardigans, and signature brown glasses, Kara (played by Melissa Benoist) is basically a walking embodiment of preppy style, and we can't get enough. She may be a full-time superhero, but her work style is also supersophisticated. See her 25 best working girl moments.