When Kate Bosworth makes a press trip round, she doesn't do so without notice. The actress and style star selects some of the coolest looks from the latest runways for appearances. Kate stopped by the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations in NYC to promote her new miniseries The Long Road Home, and her outfit definitely put us in the holiday mood. She tucked a floral one-shoulder Frame top into black Frame jeans, which came affixed with a fluted hem to draw attention to her shoes.

Yes, those shoes. The velvet Roger Vivier booties (worth a whopping $5,100!) were embellished with two crystal rose brooches and complemented Kate's sparkling clutch from the same brand. Read on to get a closer look at the icing on the top of a very chic-and-sleek ensemble cake, then shop similar booties that might not all come with an equatable price tag, but are just as eye-catching nonetheless.