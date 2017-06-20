Kate Middleton's Royal Ascot Dress Is New, but It Should Look Awfully Familiar

If, upon seeing Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen look for day one of the Royal Ascot, you experience déjà vu, we're not surprised. In 2016, the duchess wore a similar lacy white dress to the same event, only it was by Dolce & Gabbana. Nevertheless, it seems like she could offer anyone a few pointers about what to wear for a horse race in England.

Obviously, Kate prefers to stick with a number that's breezy and functional, hitting right below the knee. But modest details like a high neckline or long sleeves are preferable and help Kate achieve her signature brand of sophistication. Kate's neutral accessories included a textured envelope clutch, Gianvito Rossi pumps, a new netted fascinator, and delicate drop earrings loaned to her by the queen. Scroll through for an all-angles view of Kate's trusty summertime ensemble, then shop a variation of Kate's Alexander McQueen look, along with alternative options.