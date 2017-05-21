 Skip Nav
When the Sunlight Hits Kate Middleton's Dress, It Looks Absolutely Beautiful

Kate Middleton has an outfit for every occasion, so for a tea party at Buckingham Palace, she, of course, was dressed to impress. The duchess of Cambridge wore a See by Chloé dress and her trusty Monsoon Fleur wedges, which were perfect for walking on the grassy grounds.

The lace dress allowed her to move with ease as she bent down to interact with the children. And at one point, she even launched a slingshot in the outfit. While the feminine fit-and-flare ensemble wasn't new — she wore it in Canada last year — it looked just as gorgeous the second time. She even wore the same cream-colored Acne belt to cinch in the dress. Kate was the belle of the ball, or should we say tea party. Scroll on for a closer look, then shop her exact dress.

60 Style Lessons Kate Middleton Taught Us That We'll Never Forget

Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton Hosted a Tea Party on the Palace Grounds
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
For the Special Event, Kate Wore Her See by Chloé Dress
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool

She styled it with an Acne Studios cream-colored belt and wore Monsoon Fleur wedges.

The Feminine Look Was Definitely Tea Party Appropriate
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
We Love the Sleeve Detailing
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
And the Dress Looked Stunning in the Sunlight
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
Shop Kate's Dress
See by Chloé Lacy Jersey Long Sleeve Dress ($460)

Self-Portrait
Guipure Lace, Crepe And Tulle Mini Dress - Cream
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$590
Victoria Beckham
Lace dress
from mytheresa
$4,500 $2,250
Endless Rose
Lace Mini Dress
from shopbop.com
$98
Self-Portrait Day Dresses SHOP MORE
Self-Portrait
Guipure Lace, Crepe And Tulle Mini Dress - Cream
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$590
Self-Portrait
Ruffled V-back cotton-poplin dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$425
Self-Portrait
Self Portrait Hinkley Midi Dress
from shopbop.com
$615
Self-Portrait
Paisley lace midi dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$475
Self-Portrait
Guipure Lace Mini Dress - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$425
Victoria Beckham Evening Dresses SHOP MORE
Victoria Beckham
Lace dress
from mytheresa
$4,500 $2,250
Victoria Beckham
Lace Trim Pinstripe Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$2,680
Victoria Beckham
Crepe Gown - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$4,200
Victoria Beckham
Twist-Back Sheath Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$2,550
Victoria Beckham
irregular neckline dress
from Farfetch
$3,857 $1,928
Endless Rose Day Dresses SHOP MORE
Endless Rose
Lace Mini Dress
from shopbop.com
$98
Endless Rose
Cold Shoulder Dress
from shopbop.com
$120
Endless Rose
Tier Maxi Dress
from shopbop.com
$129
Endless Rose
Aghetti Dress With Tied Ribbons
from shopbop.com
$129
Endless Rose
Embroidered Dress
from shopbop.com
$138
