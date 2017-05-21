5/21/17 5/21/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Kate Middleton Kate Middleton Wears See by Chloe Dress When the Sunlight Hits Kate Middleton's Dress, It Looks Absolutely Beautiful May 21, 2017 by Marina Liao 177 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Kate Middleton has an outfit for every occasion, so for a tea party at Buckingham Palace, she, of course, was dressed to impress. The duchess of Cambridge wore a See by Chloé dress and her trusty Monsoon Fleur wedges, which were perfect for walking on the grassy grounds. The lace dress allowed her to move with ease as she bent down to interact with the children. And at one point, she even launched a slingshot in the outfit. While the feminine fit-and-flare ensemble wasn't new — she wore it in Canada last year — it looked just as gorgeous the second time. She even wore the same cream-colored Acne belt to cinch in the dress. Kate was the belle of the ball, or should we say tea party. Scroll on for a closer look, then shop her exact dress. Related60 Style Lessons Kate Middleton Taught Us That We'll Never Forget Shop Brands Self-Portrait · Victoria Beckham · Endless Rose Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton Hosted a Tea Party on the Palace Grounds Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool For the Special Event, Kate Wore Her See by Chloé Dress Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool She styled it with an Acne Studios cream-colored belt and wore Monsoon Fleur wedges. The Feminine Look Was Definitely Tea Party Appropriate Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool We Love the Sleeve Detailing Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool And the Dress Looked Stunning in the Sunlight Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool Shop Kate's Dress See by Chloé Lacy Jersey Long Sleeve Dress ($460) Share this post The British RoyalsThe RoyalsGet The LookKate MiddletonSee By ChloeCelebrity StyleDressesShopping