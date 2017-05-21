When the Sunlight Hits Kate Middleton's Dress, It Looks Absolutely Beautiful

Kate Middleton has an outfit for every occasion, so for a tea party at Buckingham Palace, she, of course, was dressed to impress. The duchess of Cambridge wore a See by Chloé dress and her trusty Monsoon Fleur wedges, which were perfect for walking on the grassy grounds.

The lace dress allowed her to move with ease as she bent down to interact with the children. And at one point, she even launched a slingshot in the outfit. While the feminine fit-and-flare ensemble wasn't new — she wore it in Canada last year — it looked just as gorgeous the second time. She even wore the same cream-colored Acne belt to cinch in the dress. Kate was the belle of the ball, or should we say tea party. Scroll on for a closer look, then shop her exact dress.