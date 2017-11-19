 Skip Nav
We Don't Know Which Bit of Kate Moss's Outfit We Love the Most, But We Want It All
We Don't Know Which Bit of Kate Moss's Outfit We Love the Most, But We Want It All

We usually look to Kate Moss to bring us the drama with her signature all-black looks, but on Thursday she served up something a little unexpected. Swapping her usual cigarette pants for wide-leg trousers with a hint of a flare, Kate added a leopard print top and a classic trench coat, putting her usual fashion twist on a traditional look. But it was her accessories that really caught our eye. On her feet, Kate sported the must-have casual kicks of the season, a pair of classic Saint Laurent sneakers ($545) which kept her whole look cool, not dated. On her arm, she toted the ultimate status symbol, a blue Hermes Birkin bag, with a red scarf tied around the handles. Take a closer look at her ensemble, then shop similar items for yourself.

Saint Laurent
Court Classic Embroidered Distressed Canvas Sneakers - Off-white
$545
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Sneakers
Burberry
The Chelsea cotton trench coat
$1,795
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Burberry Coats
A.P.C.
Beige Greta Trench Coat
$660
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more A.P.C. Coats
Dorothy Perkins Sweaters
Leopard Print Jumper
$45
from Dorothy Perkins
Buy Now See more Dorothy Perkins Sweaters
Hermes
Birkin leather tote
$15,076
from Vestiaire Collective
Buy Now See more Hermes Duffels & Totes
Hermes
Birkin leather handbag
$10,500 $10,470
from Vestiaire Collective
Buy Now See more Hermes Bags
Furla
Metropolis Tote
$406
from Italist
Buy Now See more Furla Duffels & Totes
Joseph
Jagger Cady Wide-leg Pants - Black
$475
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Joseph Wide Leg Pants
Acne Studios
Wool wide-leg trousers
$420 $252
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Acne Studios Wide Leg Pants
Burberry
Wyhill Grain De Poudre Wool Flared Pants - Black
$650
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Burberry Wide Leg Pants
