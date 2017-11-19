Kate Moss Birkin Bag Trench Coat
We Don't Know Which Bit of Kate Moss's Outfit We Love the Most, But We Want It All
We usually look to Kate Moss to bring us the drama with her signature all-black looks, but on Thursday she served up something a little unexpected. Swapping her usual cigarette pants for wide-leg trousers with a hint of a flare, Kate added a leopard print top and a classic trench coat, putting her usual fashion twist on a traditional look. But it was her accessories that really caught our eye. On her feet, Kate sported the must-have casual kicks of the season, a pair of classic Saint Laurent sneakers ($545) which kept her whole look cool, not dated. On her arm, she toted the ultimate status symbol, a blue Hermes Birkin bag, with a red scarf tied around the handles. Take a closer look at her ensemble, then shop similar items for yourself.
