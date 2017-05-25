 Skip Nav
Kendall Jenner's Sparkly Bikini Is a Tribute to Your Favorite Fashion Movie
Cannes Film Festival
The Balmain Army Took Over the Cannes Red Carpet in Custom Dresses
Summer
The Answer to Every Summer Style Question You've Ever Had
Street Style
11 Sophisticated Crop Top Outfits That Can Even Work For the Office
Kendall Jenner's Sparkly Bikini Is a Tribute to Your Favorite Fashion Movie

Kendall Jenner had her pick of Cannes swimwear. There was the sporty maillot with sleeves, the ladylike pink set, and even a leopard one-piece, which Kendall used to channel the '80s. But make no mistake: her sparkly blue bikini is made for one thing and one thing only: to channel Elle from Legally Blonde.

Kourtney joined in on the hilarious tribute, posing on a yacht with her sister in a matching pink style, exactly like the one Elle wears to cheer on Warner at practice — and later for her Harvard application video.

While it's easy to trace this Kardashian-Jenner look back to your kitschy Limited Too days, when sequins were all the rage, it's a helpful reminder that Elle Woods also approves of the mermaid-like two-piece. When you shop similar inspired suits, we do hope you keep that in mind.

