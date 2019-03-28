Holy Cuteness Overload! These Kids at Seoul Fashion Week Have the Style I Aspire to Have Right Now

 Skip Nav
Move aside North, Stormi, and Blue Ivy — there's a new fashionable crew of kids in town. While looking at pictures from Seoul Fashion Week, my heart literally stopped when I came across the influx of stylish kids posing for street style photographers. I have no idea where these kids came from but I'm just happy that they're here and that they've brought their fierce fashion choices along with them. Some of these kids literally have more fashionable outfits on than the adults at the shows! Our hearts literally cannot handle the amount of cuteness. Scroll on to see each and every single one of their enviable outfits ahead.

Now This a Version of Headgear I Wouldn't Have Minded Getting Behind at Their Age
All I Can Say Is "Ain't Nobody Fresher Than My Clique"
I'm Pretty Sure a Fanny Pack Was Created Just So This Adorable Moment Could Happen
These Two Literally Define Suave
She Knows She Looks Fly in Her Nikes, and I Can't Argue
The 3 Musketeers but Make It Fashion
You Better Believe We'll Be Styling Our Printed Suits With White Sneakers From Now On
No Limited Too For These Two — They Take Matching Outfits to a Whole New Level of Chic
OK, My Heart Just Exploded Looking at These Two in Matching Pinstripe Suits
Mixing Multiple Prints? Why the Heck Not, Especially When You've Got This Kid's Confidence
This Kid Packed on the Layers and Cuffed His Jeans to Show Off His Fresh Kicks
You Can't Go Wrong With a Classic Trench Coat as Proven by This Munchkin
Serving Major Looks in These Neon Sweatshirts
It's All About Making a Statement With Your Accessories and Perfecting Your Smize
Why Choose Between a Beanie or Hair Clips When You Can Wear Both?
