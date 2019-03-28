Holy Cuteness Overload! These Kids at Seoul Fashion Week Have the Style I Aspire to Have Right Now

Move aside North, Stormi, and Blue Ivy — there's a new fashionable crew of kids in town. While looking at pictures from Seoul Fashion Week, my heart literally stopped when I came across the influx of stylish kids posing for street style photographers. I have no idea where these kids came from but I'm just happy that they're here and that they've brought their fierce fashion choices along with them. Some of these kids literally have more fashionable outfits on than the adults at the shows! Our hearts literally cannot handle the amount of cuteness. Scroll on to see each and every single one of their enviable outfits ahead.