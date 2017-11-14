Kylie Jenner's Massive Diamond Ring Has the Internet Freaking the F*ck Out

Kylie Jenner knows just what to do to get everyone talking. The 20-year-old, who is reportedly expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott, had the internet buzzing again with the help of a shiny new accessory. While driving to her sister Kim Kardashian's baby shower, Kylie showed off a massive diamond ring on her left hand. Her ring featured a silver band with a square-shaped diamond in the center. While the beauty mogul hasn't confirmed her engagement, we can all agree that her ring is absolutely stunning. Keep reading to have a closer look at Kylie's gorgeous ring for yourself.