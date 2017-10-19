2 of Your Favorite Brands Just Teamed Up For 1 Dreamy Collaboration

At the top of our list of must-shop brands are two labels that are synonymous with chic, live-in style. Both Cuyana and La Ligne were founded by female entrepreneurs with the intent of building functional, fashionable wardrobes with quality pieces and a timeless aesthetic. Now, they're teaming up for the ultimate travel collection, comprised of the essentials you've come to love from both brands, namely suede totes and pouches, and supersoft tees and silky pants — aka the stuff you'll want to wear and carry on the plane . . . but everywhere else, too.

The collaboration is a natural fit for both companies: "Both Cuyana and La Ligne were founded on the idea that luxury should be every day, accessible, and classic — from the striped tee to the leather tote. We met Karla and Shilpa while traveling to the West Coast, so it only felt natural to create a capsule collection of our favorite essential travel pieces," says Molly Howard, cofounder and CEO of La Ligne. While Shilpa Shah, cofounder of Cuyana, adds, "We're thrilled to partner with La Ligne on a capsule of pieces for effortless travel. As design houses led by female founders who are constantly on the move, we wanted to create something together for the busy modern woman. Our shared love of timeless style, our commitment to lasting craftsmanship, and a general desire to empower women made it a natural partnership."

But, as they say, the proof is in the pudding. Read on to see the lineup in full. For us, this dreamy collaboration feels like it was meant to be.