Lauren Conrad Packed Beach Shoes to Wear With Her Bridesmaid Dress

Even Lauren Conrad can't escape wedding season. Over the weekend, the star was a bridesmaid at her friend's nuptials in Ojai, CA. For the special occasion, all 13 ladies wore various dress iterations from Lauren's Paper Crown label. The star's own gown was a v-neck cut with a wrapped waistband, while other styles ranged from off-the-shoulder to strapless.

We love the idea of coordinating dresses in different cuts as each person was able to choose the what was most flattering. Lauren, who gave birth just last month, looked radiant as she walked down the aisle in her dress with a high slit. The star even thought ahead and packed a spare pair of shoes (flop-flips) to slip on at the end of the night. Read on to see the star's gown from all angles, then shop similar selections below.