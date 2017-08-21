 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Lauren Conrad Packed Beach Shoes to Wear With Her Bridesmaid Dress

Even Lauren Conrad can't escape wedding season. Over the weekend, the star was a bridesmaid at her friend's nuptials in Ojai, CA. For the special occasion, all 13 ladies wore various dress iterations from Lauren's Paper Crown label. The star's own gown was a v-neck cut with a wrapped waistband, while other styles ranged from off-the-shoulder to strapless.

We love the idea of coordinating dresses in different cuts as each person was able to choose the what was most flattering. Lauren, who gave birth just last month, looked radiant as she walked down the aisle in her dress with a high slit. The star even thought ahead and packed a spare pair of shoes (flop-flips) to slip on at the end of the night. Read on to see the star's gown from all angles, then shop similar selections below.

Related
These Bridesmaid Dresses Aren't Just Gorgeous — They're Also Under $100

Lauren Conrad Arrived to Her Friend's Wedding
The Bridesmaids' Gowns Were From Paper Crown
Each Bridesmaid Chose to Wear It in Her Own Style
Lauren Chose a V-Neck Dress With a High Slit
J.Crew Long Dress
Elizabeth and James Maxi Dress
Keepsake Off-the-Shoulder Dress
Joanna August Dress
Show Me Your Mumu Wrap Dress
Social Bridesmaids Strapless Gown
Monique Lhuillier Chiffon Gown
Start Slideshow
Summer FashionPaper CrownBridesmaid DressesGet The LookSummerCelebrity StyleDressesLauren ConradWeddingShopping
Shop More
J.Crew Petite Dresses SHOP MORE
J.Crew
Garment-dyed pocket T-shirt dress
from J.Crew
$59.50$39.99
J.Crew
Women's Stripe Tiered Maxi Dress
from Nordstrom
$148
J.Crew
Women's Sash Tie A-Line Dress
from Nordstrom
$110
J.Crew
Women's Oxford Cotton Tie Neck Dress
from Nordstrom
$88$52.80
J.Crew
Women's Eyelet Lace Dress
from Nordstrom
$98$58.80
shopbop.com Bridesmaid' Dresses SHOP MORE
Parker
Black Bayou Gown
from shopbop.com
$298
shopbop.com
Joanna August Newbury Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress
from shopbop.com
$285
shopbop.com
Joanna August DC Halter Wrap Dress
from shopbop.com
$285$114
Monique Lhuillier
Bridesmaids Shirred Multi Tone V Neck Gown
from shopbop.com
$298
Monique Lhuillier
Bridesmaids Strapless Dress with Removable Skirt
from shopbop.com
$360
Keepsake Cocktail Dresses SHOP MORE
Keepsake
Daydream Lace Mini Dress
from shopbop.com
$260$104
Keepsake
Same Love Lace Dress
from shopbop.com
$190$133
Keepsake
Lights Out Dress
from shopbop.com
$195
Keepsake
Chandelier Mini Dress
from shopbop.com
$165
Keepsake
Oblivion Lace Dress
from shopbop.com
$195
J.Crew Petite Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
crosshm
teaminupwithtrishh
rclayton
settlingsouthern
shopbop.com Bridesmaid' Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
prepinyourstep
sweetsouthernprep
megleewest
bummedbride
Keepsake Cocktail Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
laminlouboutins
gaurv_shshank
tiaperciballi
seededinthesouth
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds