Lea Michele's Minimalist Dress Looks So Modest — Until You See the Front

Lea Michele attended the 2017 Billboard Music Awards wearing a hypnotizing floor-length gown. From the back, the black David Koma dress is as simple as can be. The front of the dress, however, features eye-catching diagonal mesh cutouts. Due to this sheer element, Lea wore a pair of high-waisted briefs underneath. The dress also benefits from an interesting neckline consisting of unexpected halter spaghetti straps in the front.

Coincidentally, Lea is one of many celebrities who chose to wear black on the award show's signature magenta carpet. Olivia Munn and Ashley Tisdale also wore all-black ensembles.