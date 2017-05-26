 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Significance of Leonardo DiCaprio's Hawaiian Shirt 20 Years Later
Spring Fashion
The Weekend Outfits Every Woman Should Try
Spring Fashion
14 Sexy, Stylish Outfits to Wear For Whatever Happens in Vegas
Sales and Deals
Memorial Day Sales You Can Shop Right From Your Couch
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 18  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Significance of Leonardo DiCaprio's Hawaiian Shirt 20 Years Later

As Leonardo DiCaprio circumvented a fish tank opposite Claire Danes in Baz Luhrmann's 1996 film Romeo + Juliet, he seemingly went from being a boyish actor with potential to a silver-screen superstar in an instant. Fewer films are more synonymous with late '90s teendom than Luhrmann's electrifying portrayal of William Shakespeare's tragedy. Then, of course, there was DiCaprio's technicolor Hawaiian shirt.

Though the film's overall costume design is truly inspired, DiCaprio's blue button-up does stand out sartorially. Kym Barrett was behind the iconic styling, and — if you can believe it — Romeo + Juliet was her first big gig in the entertainment industry. But her work on this project would catapult her to design positions for Gothika, Cloud Atlas, and the entire Matrix trilogy.

Two decades later, Barrett has never really explained the Hawaiian shirt choice, a style that had previously been associated with dads on vacation. Despite its embedded social implications, DiCaprio inexplicably and effortlessly made the shirt look cool.

In November 2016, Luhrmann finally gave some insight into the shirt's significance. In an interview with Opening Ceremony, he said, "The Hawaiian shirt as fashion will wax and wane in its relative cultural coolness at any given moment. But there will always be — if we're lucky — some lingering symbolic palimpsest of Romeo as that young boy in the Hawaiian shirt, who literally 'wore' paradise on his back."

The notion of paradise being on Romeo's back here is pretty emblematic of the entire tragedy and its very premise. In this modern adaptation, Romeo has found his star-crossed lover in a coastal wonderland-meets-wasteland, and yet, paradise always seems to escape them. So maybe that's what it all means . . . or the shirt just looks cool.

Following the film's release, Hawaiian shirts didn't quite catch on as a celebrity style trend. As the 20th anniversary rolled around, however, Hollywood got nostalgic. Celebrities began reappropriating the dad-approved trend. In 2013, Hedi Slimane unveiled his iteration of the Hawaiian shirt for Saint Laurent's Spring 2014 menswear collection.

Then, the Saint Laurent Hawaiian shirts just kept coming. Following the success of the cool black-and-white shirt, Slimane debuted a similar design for the brand's Spring 2016 menswear collection. This time, the shirt was more aligned with the type of classic Hawaiian shirt men might pick up at a Tommy Bahama. It was light blue and featured a cool Cuban collar. Harry Styles was promptly photographed wearing the shirt, as well as a red Gucci version. That — in a nutshell — is how trends get resurrected.

Look ahead to see the many men who have donned the dad design since DiCaprio's iconic breakout role.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The '90sMen's FashionNostalgiaMenswearLeonardo DiCaprio
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Salvatore Ferragamo
Boy Oh Boy: The Best Looks From the Fall 2014 Men's Shows
by Justin Fenner
Harry Styles Wearing Gucci
Harry Styles
18 Times Harry Styles Shattered Men's Fashion Norms in Gucci
by Hedy Phillips
Boldest Fashion From Men's Spring 2014 | Pictures
Spring 2014
The Most Outrageous Looks From the Spring 2014 Men's Shows in London
by Justin Fenner
Nostalgia
by Caitlin Hacker
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Bernie Sanders Logo on Balenciaga Men's Runway 2017
Fashion News
Bernie Sanders Had the Best Response to That Balenciaga Collection
by Sarah Wasilak
Octopus Buns
Hair Tutorials
by Sarah Siegel
Giving Up Facebook Mom Groups
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
Romantic Comedies of 2017
Best of 2017
8 of 2017's Romantic Comedies That You'll Actually Want to See
by Maggie Pehanick
Dirty Dancing Soundtrack
Dirty Dancing
by Maggie Pehanick
MAC and Dua Lipa Lip Gloss
Beauty News
by Lauren Levinson
Indie Movies Coming Out Summer 2017
Summer
11 Indie Movies That Will Charm You This Summer
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds