6/14/17 6/14/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Lightweight Jackets Travel Light This Summer With These 12 Cool Jackets June 14, 2017 by Krista Jones 5 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. I've been known to wear a jacket in 90-degree weather. I'm just one of those people who is consistently cold. This has caused me to have a slight obsession with lightweight jackets. They're also the best jackets to travel with — they fit perfectly in any bag or suitcase, and you can layer them with pretty much everything. Instead of packing a million choices, invest in one jacket you love. Check out some of these styles that will look great and keep you at that ideal temp. Shop Brands Superdry · Topshop · River Island · Sole Society · Madewell · Maeve · Missguided · Gap · Forever 21 · Equipment · Splendid · Kimchi & Blue Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sisilia PiringProduct Credit: A.L.C. dress, H&M shoes, VEDA jacket, Garrett Leight sunglasses, Gabriela Artigas cuff Madewell Bell Sleeve Jean Jacket Denim jackets are always a reliable Summer pick. They keep you cool but not too warm. This Madewell Jean Jacket ($128) is a little fancier than your run-of-the-mill jacket. The bell sleeves give it a fashionable detail that will make you stand out. Madewell Bell-Sleeve Jean Jacket $128 from Madewell Buy Now See more Madewell Denim Jackets Missguided Satin Zip Through Bomber Jacket This lightweight Missguided Bomber Jacket ($32) is easy to take anywhere. Its foldable material means it can easily be thrown into your handbag, so you can bring it out whenever you start to feel chilly. The satin-like feel makes this a comfortable, smooth, and silky choice. We're also loving that it's millennial pink. Missguided Satin Zip Through Bomber Jacket Nude $32$16 from Missguided Buy Now See more Missguided Jackets Gap Tencel Quilted Bomber Jacket This Gap Tencel Quilted Bomber Jacket ($98) is not only cute, but it's also eco-friendly. It's made with tencel, which is a sustainable fiber made from wood pulp. Working with tencel uses less water and reduces the impact on the environment. Score! Pair this light jacket with some track shorts for a sporty look. Gap TENCEL quilted bomber jacket $98$79 from Gap Buy Now See more Gap Jackets Zara Short Embroidered Kimono One way to stay cool is by getting in on the kimono style. They are silky, lightweight, and loose-fitted. This Zara Short Kimono ($149) has a light lime color and is embroidered with unique prints. It can easily match with jeans or a solid-colored dress. Zara Short Kimono $149 from zara.com Buy Now Maeve Textured Floral Bomber Get in on the floral and sheer trends with this Maeve Textured Bomber ($98). The see-through material is covered in embroidered flowers and blue trim. This light and airy jacket will keep you from overheating, too. Pair it with a black dress for a sweet date night. Maeve Textured Floral Bomber $98 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Maeve Casual Jackets Ayr The Breeze Shirt Jacket If you are always hot and can't commit to a full denim jacket, try a lighter version. This Ayr The Breeze Jacket ($195) looks and feels like a button-up shirt, but the material is much thinner and will keep you cool. It's easy to throw on because of the open front. It will be a great piece to wear over floral or flowy dresses. Nordstrom Jackets Women's Ayr The Breeze Shirt Jacket $195$130.65 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Jackets Forever 21 Zippered Open-Front Blazer This is perfect if you're looking for a light jacket to take on a night out. You can't go wrong with this Forever 21 Zippered Open-Front Blazer ($30). It is black, has thin material, and is chic. The two-way zip detail is not removable but gives the piece a slight edge. You can even bring it to work if you get chilly in the office. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Zippered Open-Front Blazer $29.90$19.99 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Blazers Equipment Abbot Silk Bomber This silver Equipment Abbot Silk Bomber ($348) is a total must have. The front pockets and silky sheen make this light jacket feel like it's from the future. Layer it with tank tops and miniskirts. Slip on your favorite sandals and you're ready for a Summer adventure. Equipment Abbot Silk Bomber $348$174 from EQUIPMENT Buy Now See more Equipment Jackets Splendid Double Cloth Jacket This military-inspired Splendid Double Cloth Jacket ($188) is a useful layering piece. It is 100 percent cotton and features a gathered elastic back for all-day comfort. It also comes in navy if you prefer a darker neutral. Pair it with your go-to jeans for a casual day. Splendid Double Cloth Jacket $188$113 from Splendid Buy Now See more Splendid Jackets Kimchi & Blue Bella Chambray Robe Jacket There's something irresistible about wearing a robe. Create a laid-back vibe in this Kimchi & Blue Bella Chambray Jacket ($79). It's made from a cooling cotton material so it's perfect when there is a slight breeze. It also features a matching belt so you can tie it at the waist. Kimchi & Blue Kimchi Blue Bella Chambray Robe Jacket $79$29.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Kimchi & Blue Jackets Sandro Star Print Jacket Contrasting Colour This Sandro Star Print Jacket ($645) is a festive choice for Summer. Stars are dominating the fashion scene at the moment, and this is a fun way to contribute to the trend. The textured print and standout colors make this a piece others will envy. Sandro Jackets Star print jacket-contrasting colour $645 from Sandro Buy Now See more Sandro Jackets Missguided Pocket Detail Utility Jacket If you're traveling to a tropical climate that experiences seasonal rain, invest in a light jacket with a hood. This Missguided Utility Jacket ($72) is cute and simple. It's a practical choice if you want something utilitarian — it has big pockets and a hood. It's 100 percent cotton, so that will keep you cool when layering. Missguided Pocket Detail Utility Jacket $72 from Asos Buy Now See more Missguided Jackets Summer ShoppingSummer FashionSummerJacketsShopping