Travel Light This Summer With These 12 Cool Jackets

I've been known to wear a jacket in 90-degree weather. I'm just one of those people who is consistently cold. This has caused me to have a slight obsession with lightweight jackets. They're also the best jackets to travel with — they fit perfectly in any bag or suitcase, and you can layer them with pretty much everything. Instead of packing a million choices, invest in one jacket you love. Check out some of these styles that will look great and keep you at that ideal temp.