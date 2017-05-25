5/25/17 5/25/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Fashion Instagrams Lirika Matoshi Fishnet Tights You'll Want Every Pair of These Flowery Fishnets Taking Over Instagram May 25, 2017 by Perri Konecky 4 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Lirika Matoshi could've never predicted that just a few months after being rejected from the Fashion Institute of Technology, she'd have her own studio designing the fishnet collection of her dreams. The 20-year-old from Kosovo has re-imagined the classic stockings as a chic, nature-inspired trend by embellishing them with dainty details. She uses pearls, gemstones as leaves, butterflies, and even pineapples in her creations. According to The Cut, singer Elle King reached out to Lirika about a year ago to wear one of her headpieces, but the idea for her fishnets only came three months ago. Now, she's in contact with celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora, and Noah Cyrus, who want to get their hands on a pair of her tights. Lirika sells her tights on Etsy, ranging from $80 to $350 depending on the details. The tights each take two hours to make, with every intricate add-on being hand-stitched. Keep reading to see some of Lirika's grungy-chic designs and shop her styles below. A post shared by Lirika Matoshi (@lirika.matoshi) on Apr 3, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT A post shared by Lirika Matoshi (@lirika.matoshi) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:35am PDT A post shared by Lirika Matoshi (@lirika.matoshi) on Apr 8, 2017 at 10:24am PDT A post shared by Lirika Matoshi (@lirika.matoshi) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:52am PST A post shared by Lirika Matoshi (@lirika.matoshi) on Apr 29, 2017 at 5:03am PDT A post shared by Lirika Matoshi (@lirika.matoshi) on Apr 29, 2017 at 5:08am PDT A post shared by Lirika Matoshi (@lirika.matoshi) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:34pm PST A post shared by Lirika Matoshi (@lirika.matoshi) on Mar 16, 2017 at 7:30am PDT A post shared by Lirika Matoshi (@lirika.matoshi) on Mar 18, 2017 at 10:57am PDT A post shared by Lirika Matoshi (@lirika.matoshi) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:40am PDT A post shared by Lirika Matoshi (@lirika.matoshi) on Apr 13, 2017 at 6:50am PDT Shop the Designs Starry Night Fishnet $200 Wild Cherries Fishnet Tights $190 In Bloom Fishnets $250 Share this post Fashion InstagramsGet The LookTightsTrendsShopping