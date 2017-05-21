 Skip Nav
The Best Logo Swimsuits on the Internet — From Adidas to Louis Vuitton

Logo Swimsuits

The Best Logo Swimsuits on the Internet — From Adidas to Louis Vuitton

Obviously, it's not just the Kardashians that are into vintage logo beachwear. A quick search will uncover countless designer maillots and bikinis with recognizable monograms splattered all over them. Whether you make like Kylie and shop for matching accountrements — a head scarf or canvas tote will do — or you let your fashion-conscious swimsuit do all the talking, there's no denying that the trend is anybody's game this season. Scroll to shop a wide range of logo suits, from Adidas to Louis Vuitton.

Attract all eyes in the Louis Vuitton Swim Bra ($460) and Monogram Briefs ($235).

Attract all eyes in the Louis Vuitton Swim Bra ($460) and Monogram Briefs ($235).

The signature on the Versace Crystal Logo Studded One Piece Swimsuit ($349) isn't just iconic, it's playful.

The signature on the Versace Crystal Logo Studded One Piece Swimsuit ($349) isn't just iconic, it's playful.

The adidas Color Block Triangle Bikini Set ($37) has a vintage feel and a sporty touch.

The adidas Color Block Triangle Bikini Set ($37) has a vintage feel and a sporty touch.

Calvin Klein's Cheeky racerback swimsuit ($60) is perfectly representative of the brand: sleek and simple.

Calvin Klein's Cheeky racerback swimsuit ($60) is perfectly representative of the brand: sleek and simple.

You won't look back when you purchase this colorfully lined Fendi Bikini ($334).

You won't look back when you purchase this colorfully lined Fendi Bikini ($334).

You'll literally wear the iconic Tory Burch hardware on your sleeve in this One-Piece One-Shoulder Logo Swimsuit ($225).

You'll literally wear the iconic Tory Burch hardware on your sleeve in this One-Piece One-Shoulder Logo Swimsuit ($225).

There's no doubt about the flag on the Tommy Hilfiger Retro Flag Color Block One-Piece Swimsuit ($92).

There's no doubt about the flag on the Tommy Hilfiger Retro Flag Color Block One-Piece Swimsuit ($92).

DSQUARED2's logo-printed swimsuit ($255) is eye-catching and bold, and meant to be worn with cutoffs and slides.

DSQUARED2's logo-printed swimsuit ($255) is eye-catching and bold, and meant to be worn with cutoffs and slides.

Wear the Moschino flamingos loud and proud with this Moschino Flamingo Maillot ($275).

Wear the Moschino flamingos loud and proud with this Moschino Flamingo Maillot ($275).

You'll love the throwback vibes this RVCA Neoprene Logo Swimsuit ($109) gives off.

You'll love the throwback vibes this RVCA Neoprene Logo Swimsuit ($109) gives off.

The GCDS Logo Swimsuit ($136) stays true to the street wear label's edgy aesthetic with a hint of side boob.

The GCDS Logo Swimsuit ($136) stays true to the street wear label's edgy aesthetic with a hint of side boob.

