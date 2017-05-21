5/21/17 5/21/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Swimwear Logo Swimsuits The Best Logo Swimsuits on the Internet — From Adidas to Louis Vuitton May 21, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 7 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Obviously, it's not just the Kardashians that are into vintage logo beachwear. A quick search will uncover countless designer maillots and bikinis with recognizable monograms splattered all over them. Whether you make like Kylie and shop for matching accountrements — a head scarf or canvas tote will do — or you let your fashion-conscious swimsuit do all the talking, there's no denying that the trend is anybody's game this season. Scroll to shop a wide range of logo suits, from Adidas to Louis Vuitton. Related8 Swimsuit Trends You're Going to See Everywhere in 2017 Shop Brands Versace · adidas · Calvin Klein · Fendi · Tory Burch · Tommy Hilfiger · DSQUARED2 · Moschino · RVCA Attract all eyes in the Louis Vuitton Swim Bra ($460) and Monogram Briefs ($235). The signature on the Versace Crystal Logo Studded One Piece Swimsuit ($349) isn't just iconic, it's playful. The adidas Color Block Triangle Bikini Set ($37) has a vintage feel and a sporty touch. Calvin Klein's Cheeky racerback swimsuit ($60) is perfectly representative of the brand: sleek and simple. You won't look back when you purchase this colorfully lined Fendi Bikini ($334). You'll literally wear the iconic Tory Burch hardware on your sleeve in this One-Piece One-Shoulder Logo Swimsuit ($225). There's no doubt about the flag on the Tommy Hilfiger Retro Flag Color Block One-Piece Swimsuit ($92). DSQUARED2's logo-printed swimsuit ($255) is eye-catching and bold, and meant to be worn with cutoffs and slides. Wear the Moschino flamingos loud and proud with this Moschino Flamingo Maillot ($275). You'll love the throwback vibes this RVCA Neoprene Logo Swimsuit ($109) gives off. The GCDS Logo Swimsuit ($136) stays true to the street wear label's edgy aesthetic with a hint of side boob. Share this post SwimsuitsSummer FashionBikinisSwimwearSummerDesignerTrendsShopping