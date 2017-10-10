 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
16 Long-Sleeved Dresses That Are So Instagram-Worthy — All From Amazon and Under $25!

Just because it's Fall doesn't mean you have to give up on wearing cute dresses. There are plenty of long-sleeved styles that will keep you warm while still looking stylish. If you don't want to burn a hole in your pocket this year, you need to start doing your shopping on Amazon. They have a massive selection of clothing for prices so low, we often have to do a double take. Instead of spending all of your money on just one dress, you can buy a few. So quit putting off your Autumn shopping, and stock up on our favorite long-sleeved dresses for under $25. It will be the smartest decision you make all season.

Related
These 13 Sweaters Look So Expensive, but They're All From Amazon — and Under $25!

Kuraki Floral Print Maxi Dress
$23
Buy Now
Glamaker Velvet Wrap Dress
$18
Buy Now
Gonkoma Button-Down Long-Sleeved Dress
$10
Buy Now
Bessla Lace Cotton Mini Dress
$25
Buy Now
Sandistore Bodycon Long Dress
$6
Buy Now
VintageRose Batwing Sleeved Sweater Dress
$13
Buy Now
Glamaker Wrap Dress
$17
Buy Now
Glamaker Long-Sleeved Dress
$14
Buy Now
Glamaker Long-Sleeved Pullover Knit Dress
$21
Buy Now
Guoyujianyi Off-Shoulder Dress
$15
Buy Now
Pinksee Cowl-Neck Sweater Dress
$15
Buy Now
Kuraki Deep-V Loose Dress
$20
Buy Now
Angashion Long-Sleeved Dress
$4
Buy Now
Zesica Long-Sleeved Floral Dress
$19
Buy Now
ZJCT Swing Dress
$13
Buy Now
Clothink Cable-Knit Sweater Dress
$20
Buy Now
Kuraki Floral Print Maxi Dress
Glamaker Velvet Wrap Dress
Gonkoma Button-Down Long-Sleeved Dress
Bessla Lace Cotton Mini Dress
Sandistore Bodycon Long Dress
VintageRose Batwing Sleeved Sweater Dress
Glamaker Wrap Dress
Glamaker Long-Sleeved Dress
Glamaker Long-Sleeved Pullover Knit Dress
Guoyujianyi Off-Shoulder Dress
Pinksee Cowl-Neck Sweater Dress
Kuraki Deep-V Loose Dress
Angashion Long-Sleeved Dress
Zesica Long-Sleeved Floral Dress
ZJCT Swing Dress
Clothink Cable-Knit Sweater Dress
Start Slideshow
FallDressesAmazonFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Free People Bras SHOP MORE
Free People
Women's Intimately Fp Lace Racerback Bralette
from Nordstrom
$20
Free People
Women's Intimately Fp Lace Halter Bralette
from Nordstrom
$20
Free People
Women's Seamless Strappy Back Bralette
from Nordstrom
$25
Free People
Women's Intimately Fp Brami Longline Lace Bralette
from Nordstrom
$38
Free People
Women's Intimately Fp Lace Bandeau Bralette
from Nordstrom
$28
Adrianna Papell Petite Dresses SHOP MORE
Adrianna Papell
Women's Beaded Mesh Gown
from Nordstrom
$318
Adrianna Papell
Petite Women's Short Sleeve Sequin Mesh Gown
from Nordstrom
$166.80
Adrianna Papell
Petite Women's Beaded Godet Trumpet Gown
from Nordstrom
$329
Adrianna Papell
Cap-Sleeve Embellished Gown
from Macy's
$299
Adrianna Papell
Women's Floral Beaded Trumpet Gown
from Nordstrom
$300
La Perla Panties SHOP MORE
La Perla
Hampton Court brazilian brief
from Farfetch
$452.27
La Perla
Liaison embroidered-tulle trimmed briefs
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$83$49
La Perla
Souple lace-trimmed briefs
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$77$46
La Perla
Harmony lace briefs
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$77$46
La Perla
Women's Romance Brazilian Panties
from Nordstrom
$130$77.98
Free People Bras AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
tinytags
todayfashiony
_anna_english
_anna_english
Adrianna Papell Petite Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
bridesmadeasy
lyndiinthecity
budget_duchess
styledoutwest
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds