 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Hide Your Wallet! These 19 Long-Sleeved Tops on Amazon Are So Cute and All Under $19
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Hide Your Wallet! These 19 Long-Sleeved Tops on Amazon Are So Cute and All Under $19

If you're looking for an easy yet fashionable wardrobe update, consider buying yourself some new blouses. There are plenty of pretty styles with long sleeves that will keep you warm during the chillier months. We rounded up our favorite picks from Amazon — and were shocked by the stylish options with affordable prices (you will be too!). Choose a few new designs for yourself; they will look great with jeans, skirts, trousers, and more. It may be the smartest shopping move you've made all season.

Related
These 13 Sweaters Look So Expensive, but They're All From Amazon — and Under $25!
VintageRose Blouse
VintageRose Blouse
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Ninimour Halter Keyhole Blouse
Ninimour Halter Keyhole Blouse
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Muyaoo Lace Blouse
Muyaoo Lace Blouse
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Romwe Embroidered Floral Blouse
Romwe Embroidered Floral Blouse
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Kimloog Button Blouse
Kimloog Button Blouse
$5
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Hibluco Long-Sleeved Blouse
Hibluco Long-Sleeved Blouse
$4
from amazon.com
Buy Now
MAXIMGR Button-Down Velvet Shirt
MAXIMGR Button-Down Velvet Shirt
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Milumia Button-Front Blouse
Milumia Button-Front Blouse
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Hemlock Turn Down Collar Blouse
Hemlock Collar Blouse
$6
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Hibluco Floral Top
Hibluco Floral Top
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
USGreatgorgeous Button-Down Shirt
USGreatgorgeous Button-Down Shirt
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Vesniba Long Sleeve Blouse
Vesniba Long Sleeve Blouse
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Womowo Lace-Up Chiffon Top
Womowo Lace-Up Chiffon Top
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Floerns Contrast Collar Top
Floerns Contrast Collar Top
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Sukeq Button Blouse
Sukeq Button Blouse
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Toplook White Lace Blouse
Toplook White Lace Blouse
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Floerns Flare Blouse
Floerns Flare Blouse
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Futurino Striped Top
Futurino Striped Top
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Tomblin Criss-Cross Top
Tomblin Criss-Cross Top
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
VintageRose Blouse
Ninimour Halter Keyhole Blouse
Muyaoo Lace Blouse
Romwe Embroidered Floral Blouse
Kimloog Button Blouse
Hibluco Long-Sleeved Blouse
MAXIMGR Button-Down Velvet Shirt
Milumia Button-Front Blouse
Hemlock Turn Down Collar Blouse
Hibluco Floral Top
USGreatgorgeous Button-Down Shirt
Vesniba Long Sleeve Blouse
Womowo Lace-Up Chiffon Top
Floerns Contrast Collar Top
Sukeq Button Blouse
Toplook White Lace Blouse
Floerns Flare Blouse
Futurino Striped Top
Tomblin Criss-Cross Top
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Winter FashionShirtsTopsWinterAmazonShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
VintageRose Blouse
from amazon.com
$11
Ninimour Halter Keyhole Blouse
from amazon.com
$15
Muyaoo Lace Blouse
from amazon.com
$13
Romwe Embroidered Floral Blouse
from amazon.com
$16
Kimloog Button Blouse
from amazon.com
$5
Hibluco Long-Sleeved Blouse
from amazon.com
$4
MAXIMGR Button-Down Velvet Shirt
from amazon.com
$16
Milumia Button-Front Blouse
from amazon.com
$15
Hemlock Collar Blouse
from amazon.com
$6
Hibluco Floral Top
from amazon.com
$14
USGreatgorgeous Button-Down Shirt
from amazon.com
$10
Vesniba Long Sleeve Blouse
from amazon.com
$8
Womowo Lace-Up Chiffon Top
from amazon.com
$10
Floerns Contrast Collar Top
from amazon.com
$18
Sukeq Button Blouse
from amazon.com
$11
Toplook White Lace Blouse
from amazon.com
$13
Floerns Flare Blouse
from amazon.com
$19
Futurino Striped Top
from amazon.com
$11
Tomblin Criss-Cross Top
from amazon.com
$9
Shop More
BCBGMAXAZRIA Cocktail Dresses SHOP MORE
BCBGMAXAZRIA
V-Neck Column Gown
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$338$253.50
BCBGMAXAZRIA
Crossover Front Fit & Flare Lace Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$368$165.60
BCBGMAXAZRIA
Clare Sleeveless Draped Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$298$89.40
BCBGMAXAZRIA
Sleeveless Cocktail Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$448$336
BCBGMAXAZRIA
Malena Dress in Black. - size S (also in XS)
from REVOLVE
$198$82
Alexander Wang Leather Jackets SHOP MORE
Alexander Wang
Structured Leather Jacket
from TheRealReal
$395
Alexander Wang
Leather Open Front Jacket
from TheRealReal
$175
Alexander Wang
Knit Panel Leather Jacket
from TheRealReal
$195$156
Alexander Wang
Leather Jacket
from TheRealReal
$250
Alexander Wang
Hooded Leather Jacket
from TheRealReal
$145$116
Madewell Women's Fashion SHOP MORE
Madewell
Leather Crossbody Bag - Metallic
from Nordstrom
$98
Madewell
Medium Leather Transport Tote - Black
from Nordstrom
$158
Madewell
Women's 'Whisper' Cotton V-Neck Pocket Tee
from Nordstrom
$19.50
Madewell
Women's Catskills Jacket
from Nordstrom
$118
Madewell
Women's Ryder Cardigan
from Nordstrom
$98
Madewell Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
11 Useful Stocking Stuffers For the Runner in Your Life
by Krista Jones
Gift Guide
31 Adorable Llama Products You Won't Be Able to Resist
by Alessandra Foresto
Gift Guide
180+ Enamel Pins That Make the Perfect Stocking Stuffers!
by Tara Block
Gift Guide
18 Perfect Gifts For Those Whose Favorite Day Is Taco Tuesday
by Perri Konecky
BCBGMAXAZRIA Cocktail Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
senorita_luxury
foggoffashion
mushroomstew
alliesfashionalley
Alexander Wang Leather Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
alialistone
seaofshoes
lyndseyzorich
wantherstyleblog
Madewell Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
style_concierge
latishaspringer
lovefromlinds
b_savy
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds