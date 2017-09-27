 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Whoa — We Just Found Gucci, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton at a Huge Discount

Whether you've managed to stockpile a curated selection of high-end luxury goods or you've just been dreaming about purchasing one from afar, there are plenty of online consignment shops that make owning these items much more feasible. Rather than paying retail, you can now buy a used Chanel brooch, Gucci t-shirt, or Louis Vuitton backpack at a deep discount. We've gone ahead and scoured the digital shelves of the most popular resale sites so that you can own your next luxury item in a flash. Here are our top selections.

Louis Vuitton Montsouris Leather Backpack
Christian Dior So Real Sunglasses
Hermes H Leather Belt
Hermes Collier de Chien Leather Bracelet
Christian Louboutin Snakeskin Peep-Toe Pumps
Mulberry Leather Alexa Satchel
Hermes Libre Comme L'Ange Plissé Scarf
Kate Spade Leather Bow Wallet
Chanel CC Medallion Earrings
Chanel Lambskin Espadrille Flats
Chanel Medium Classic Single Flap Bag
Chanel Quilted Leather Backpack
Gucci Metallic Platform Sandals With Tags
Gucci Mini Soho Chain Crossbody Bag
Gucci 2017 Distressed T-Shirt
Gucci Small Lady Web Shoulder Bag
Start Slideshow
Sales And DealsShopping Guide
Shop More
Hermes Belts SHOP MORE
Hermes
Reversible Mini Constance 24mm Belt Kit
from TheRealReal
$425
Hermes
Etrivière 32 Leather Belt
from TheRealReal
$445$267
Hermes
Crocodile Reversible Constance Belt Kit
from TheRealReal
$1,495
Hermes
Reversible Belt Strap
from TheRealReal
$425
Hermes
Reversible Quentin Belt
from TheRealReal
$385
Gucci Shoulder Bags SHOP MORE
Gucci
GG Marmont velvet mini bag
from Gucci
$1,290
Gucci
Dionysus GG Supreme shoulder bag
from Gucci
$2,290
Gucci
Soho grained-leather cross-body bag
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$980
Gucci
Soho Disco Textured-leather Shoulder Bag - Beige
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$980
Gucci
Gg Marmont Medium Quilted Floral-jacquard Shoulder Bag - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,790
Christian Dior Sunglasses SHOP MORE
Christian Dior
Women's So Real" Sunglasses
from Barneys New York
$560
Christian Dior
Women's So Real Pop" Sunglasses
from Barneys New York
$450
Christian Dior
Technologic 57MM Pantos Sunglasses
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$585
Christian Dior
Women's So Real Pop 59Mm Sunglasses - Dark Ruthenium
from Nordstrom
$395
Christian Dior
Women's Siderall 1 53Mm Round Sunglasses - Black/ Blue
from Nordstrom
$450
Christian Dior Sunglasses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Summer Street Style Is Worth the Wait Every Year
by Alessandra Foresto
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Just Channeled Her Never Been Kissed Days in a Dress Fit For Barbie
by Alessandra Foresto
Spring
This Summer, All You Need Is a Little Bit of Sunlight and These Glasses
by Alessandra Foresto
Travel
What to Pack for . . . Basel, Switzerland
by POPSUGAR Fashion News
Kate Spade Wallets AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gifts for Teens
21 Cool Gifts That Graduates (Actually) Want
by Macy Cate Williams
Travel
11 Floral Travel Accessories So Pretty, You'll Want to Take Them Everywhere
by Macy Cate Williams
Mother's Day
44 Pretty and Thoughtful Mother's Day Gift Ideas
by Macy Cate Williams
Must Haves
March Into Spring at Work With These 6 Adorable Items
by Kate Emswiler
Hermes Belts AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
alexcarreno_
styleofsam
tay_brandenburg
alwayscoconoelle
Gucci Shoulder Bags AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
everbstyled
hertastylife
thatsandyblonde
lyndiinthecity
Christian Dior Sunglasses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
juliettiful
juliettiful
mariann_yip
teachingandlaundry
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds