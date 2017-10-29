 Skip Nav
9 Styles That Prove This Retailer Has Your Perfect Fall Shoe

If you haven't tried a pair of M.Gemi shoes yet, you're missing out. This brand has a wide variety of Italian-made, handcrafted picks that are constructed with fine leathers but cost less than designer. It features everything from classic pumps to the perfect ankle boots and even a comfortable sneaker that at one time had an impressive 6,000-person wait list. We shopped some of its newest and also most popular choices and rounded up a list of Fall must haves. So if you're curious about the brand, right now is the perfect time to invest and spruce up your old shoe collection. Take a look at our favorites.

