Meghan Markle's Green Dress For Engagement Interview
In True Royal Fashion, Meghan Markle's Engagement Dress Sold Out Almost Immediately
The world is still swooning over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's love story and, of course, that beautiful engagement ring. After the official photocall, the couple sat down with BBC to give their first interview as an engaged couple.
For the interview, Meghan removed her white trench coat from the Canadian label Line to reveal a hunter green dress that sold out almost immediately. Her sleek dress by Parosh featured a bow detail on one side of the waist, and she finished off her look with a pair of lace-up Aquazzura pumps. Read on to see her stunning green dress in the video below, then shop similar versions for your closet too.
Bell-Sleeve Crepe Dress
$79
from Macy's
Plus Size Women's Scuba Crepe Sheath Dress
$158
from Nordstrom
Harlin bow-sleeved bonded-crepe dress
$1,033
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Cropped Crepe Midi Dress
$2,010
from MODA OPERANDI
Ardingly Crepe Midi Dress - Green
$1,525
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
