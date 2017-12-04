In True Royal Fashion, Meghan Markle's Engagement Dress Sold Out Almost Immediately

The world is still swooning over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's love story and, of course, that beautiful engagement ring. After the official photocall, the couple sat down with BBC to give their first interview as an engaged couple.

For the interview, Meghan removed her white trench coat from the Canadian label Line to reveal a hunter green dress that sold out almost immediately. Her sleek dress by Parosh featured a bow detail on one side of the waist, and she finished off her look with a pair of lace-up Aquazzura pumps. Read on to see her stunning green dress in the video below, then shop similar versions for your closet too.