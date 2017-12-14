Meghan Markle Should Give Every Royal a Lesson on Travel Style

Meghan Markle is a fashion girl who knows how to pack. She's often seen toting only a modest carry-on bag, and given her trips back and forth to London (prior to moving in with Prince Harry), you know she must have a wealth of travel hacks to share. That's why we took a look through her Instagram, which is the equivalent of a travel diary where she documented all the places she has visited and what she wore along the way. Meghan's been to Italy, Madrid, and London (to name a few), and every time she flew, she managed to pack a number of Instagrammable outfits.

She has an eye, and Meghan's royal style is already shaping up to be quite impressive. But before you check out her queen-approved ensembles, dive into her relaxed vacation outfits and the lessons you can steal from them. Perhaps the 'grams ahead will also give a glimpse into what Meghan will wear when she goes on her honeymoon.