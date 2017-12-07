Meghan Markle's Tote Bag May Turn Out to Be Bigger News Than Her Engagement Ring

While everyone was focused on Meghan Markle's engagement ring at the official photocall, her next appearance with Prince Harry caused a stir quite as notable. The duo joined forces for an affair in Nottingham, and Meghan wore an ensemble selected by her friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney. While neutral basics were the foundation of a functional look, it was Meghan's Strathberry Midi Tote ($675) that sold out in 11 minutes flat, according to a press release from the brand. Now, it's listed for up to almost four times its retail price on eBay.

Beyond the sleek color of the satchel — Meghan's exact iteration came in dual-tone navy and burgundy with gold hardware — its shape is worth mentioning. The silhouette, a design with a top handle rather than a strapless clutch, is perhaps the number one reason Meghan's bag will go down in history. It allowed for her to shake hands and greet the crowd with ease. Many people have noted that Kate Middleton routinely carries a clutch, which would make it more challenging for her to interact, whereas Princess Diana was recognized for giving up gloves so she could touch the hands of those she was receiving.

All in all, the royals have clearly made statements with their accessories, or lack thereof, and Meghan will be no exception. If you love her Strathberry purse, you can shop various other shades until Meghan's style is restocked on the site (it will be soon!). Or check out some inspired bags we found with similar details.