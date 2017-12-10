 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Meghan Markle Doesn't Only Love Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, but Dresses Like Her, Too
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Meghan Markle Doesn't Only Love Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, but Dresses Like Her, Too

Almost a week after announcing their engagement, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry embarked on their royal duties. Meghan accompanied Prince Harry for a visit to the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair in Nottingham. For the public event, she bundled up in a tailored, double-breasted navy coat and managed to match her beau in the process.

While the outerwear is from Mackage, a Canadian brand Meghan's worn before, underneath she wore a beige pleated skirt by British label Joseph and a Wolford bodysuit. (The entire ensemble was also strikingly similar to one Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy wore back in 1996!). This is significant if you remember that Meghan's favorite celebrity wedding dress was the one Carolyn wore for her nuptials. Meghan accessorized her modern-day Kennedy look with a Strathberry leather midi tote and black slouchy boots.

Although Meghan is calling London home, her connection with Canada is still apparent through her clothes (it was where her show Suits was filmed). The merge of the two different labels in this ensemble, however, also reflects Meghan's changing lifestyle and might even signify a strong shift toward wearing all British brands in the future. We wouldn't be surprised because, after all, she and Kate Middleton have some designers in common. Read on to see Meghan's debut look, then shop similar coats.

Related
Meghan Markle Is Already Ditching the Royal Fashion Protocol Kate Middleton Swears By
Mackage
Belted Wool Coat
$690
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Mackage Coats
Brooks Brothers
Double-Breasted Wool Coat
$998 $299.40
from Brooks Brothers
Buy Now See more Brooks Brothers Coats
GUESS
Notch Collar Double Breasted Belted Wool Trench Coat
$189
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more GUESS Coats
Asos
Military Coat with Frogging Detail
$143
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Outerwear
Jessica Simpson
Double Breaster Military Duster
$235 $125
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more Jessica Simpson Plus Jackets
Maiyet
Women's Double-Breasted Knit Trench Coat
$1,650
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Maiyet Coats
Harris Wharf London
Navy Wool Boxy Duster Coat
$660 $488
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Harris Wharf London Coats
Meghan Markle Matched Prince Harry in Her Navy Mackage Coat
She Took It Off to Reveal This Casual, but Put-Together Ensemble
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Wore a Similar Ensemble Back in 1996
Some Coats Similar to Meghan's Below
Brooks Brothers Double-Breasted Wool Coat
Guess Wool Trench Coat
Asos Coat
Jessica Simpson Military Duster
Maiyet Knit Trench Coat
Harris Wharf Duster Coat
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
The British RoyalsWinter FashionThe RoyalsMeghan MarkleMackageOuterwearGet The LookWinterJacketsFall
Shop Story
Read Story
Mackage
Belted Wool Coat
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$690
Brooks Brothers
Double-Breasted Wool Coat
from Brooks Brothers
$998$299.40
GUESS
Notch Collar Double Breasted Belted Wool Trench Coat
from Dillard's
$189
Asos
Military Coat with Frogging Detail
from Asos
$143
Jessica Simpson
Double Breaster Military Duster
from 6pm.com
$235$125
Maiyet
Women's Double-Breasted Knit Trench Coat
from Barneys New York
$1,650
Harris Wharf London
Navy Wool Boxy Duster Coat
from SSENSE
$660$488
Shop More
Asos Plus Outerwear SHOP MORE
Brave Soul
Plus Rave Frill Trench
from Asos
$32
Asos
Kimono in Stripe with Embroidered Back
from Asos
$95$66.50
Asos
Duster Coat with Vent Sleeve
from Asos
$79$55
Asos
Boohoo Plus Sleeveless Duster Coat
from Asos
$32$22
Brave Soul
Plus Cactus Trench
from Asos
$32
GUESS Coats SHOP MORE
GUESS
2-in-1 Mixed-Media Anorak, A Macy's Exclusive
from Macy's
$250$149.99
GUESS
Women's Wool Blend Military Coat
from Nordstrom
$270$179.90
GUESS
Women's Quilted Hooded Puffer Coat
from Nordstrom
$228$149.90
GUESS
Women's Asymmetrical Coat
from Nordstrom
$258$169.90
GUESS
Women's Boiled Wool Trench Coat
from Nordstrom
$270$179.90
Brooks Brothers Coats SHOP MORE
Brooks Brothers
Camel Hair Polo Coat
from Brooks Brothers
$1,298
Brooks Brothers
Camel Hair Car Coat
from Brooks Brothers
$798
Brooks Brothers
Loro Piana® Single-Breasted Camel Hair Coat
from Brooks Brothers
$1,398
Brooks Brothers
Single-Breasted Car Coat
from Brooks Brothers
$298$119.20
Brooks Brothers
Wool-Blend Muted Leopard-Print Coat
from Brooks Brothers
$998$299.40
Asos Plus Outerwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lydiahudgens
thecurvyfashionsalad
beyouverywell
keltieknight
GUESS Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
itsmemeach
wishesndishes
iamdaniellenicolle
gracieperrault
Brooks Brothers Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
bitcheswhobrunch
chicsaturday
honestlykate
honestlykate
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds