There Are 6 Different Versions of Melania Trump's $3,000 Tweed Dress

When Melania Trump joined the president to greet Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife, Naraporn Chan-o-cha, at the White House, she was wearing a sophisticated tweed midi dress. But this wasn't just any tweed dress. The $2,995 Alexander McQueen number boasted plenty of trendy details from a distressed hem to rainbow thread referred to as the "Wishing Tree" fabric.

The British fashion house has also come out with five other variations of the style, each in a different length. Melania's silhouette, however, was most appropriate for showing off a pair of neutral-toned, sky-high heels. Her outfit was complete with minimal accessories, save for her engagement ring. Read on for a look at Melania's ensemble from every angle, then see the six different takes on her designer dress, along with similar pieces we found.