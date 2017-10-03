 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
There Are 6 Different Versions of Melania Trump's $3,000 Tweed Dress

When Melania Trump joined the president to greet Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife, Naraporn Chan-o-cha, at the White House, she was wearing a sophisticated tweed midi dress. But this wasn't just any tweed dress. The $2,995 Alexander McQueen number boasted plenty of trendy details from a distressed hem to rainbow thread referred to as the "Wishing Tree" fabric.

The British fashion house has also come out with five other variations of the style, each in a different length. Melania's silhouette, however, was most appropriate for showing off a pair of neutral-toned, sky-high heels. Her outfit was complete with minimal accessories, save for her engagement ring. Read on for a look at Melania's ensemble from every angle, then see the six different takes on her designer dress, along with similar pieces we found.

Related
Keeping Up With Melania Trump's Outfit Controversies Is a Full-Time Job

There Are 6 Different Versions of Melania Trump's $3,000 Tweed Dress
There Are 6 Different Versions of Melania Trump's $3,000 Tweed Dress
There Are 6 Different Versions of Melania Trump's $3,000 Tweed Dress
There Are 6 Different Versions of Melania Trump's $3,000 Tweed Dress
There Are 6 Different Versions of Melania Trump's $3,000 Tweed Dress
There Are 6 Different Versions of Melania Trump's $3,000 Tweed Dress
There Are 6 Different Versions of Melania Trump's $3,000 Tweed Dress
There Are 6 Different Versions of Melania Trump's $3,000 Tweed Dress
Melania's Exact Alexander McQueen Dress
Alexander McQueen Flared Dress
Alexander McQueen Fringed-Edge Tweed Dress
Alexander McQueen Tweed Mini Dress
Alexander McQueen Wishing Tree Tweed fitted dress
Alexander McQueen Wishing Tree Fringe Tweed Dress
Sonia Rykiel Tweed Dress with Cotton and Silk
Alessandra Rich Bouclé Tweed Evening Dress
Tory Burch Kendra Tweed Dress
Talbots Fringed Festive Tweed Sheath
Trina Turk Natasha Tweed Dress
Milly Women's Coco A-Line Tweed Dress
GREY by Jason Wu Sleeveless Tweed Dress
Start Slideshow
FlotusFirst LadyMelania TrumpGet The LookAlexander McQueenFallCelebrity StyleDressesFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Alexander McQueen Day Dresses SHOP MORE
Alexander McQueen
Women's Metallic Knit Fit & Flare Dress
from Nordstrom
$1,495
Alexander McQueen
'Obsession' print dress
from Farfetch
$1,775$1,242
Alexander McQueen
Doves-intarsia flared-skirt dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$2,175
Alexander McQueen
Silk Accordion Pleated Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$3,795$1,518
Alexander McQueen
Puff Sleeve Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$2,395$958
Tory Burch Dresses SHOP MORE
Tory Burch
Garden Party Printed Linen-blend Mini Dress - Green
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$250
Tory Burch
Smocked Crinkled-voile Maxi Dress - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$395$158
Tory Burch
Women's Amita Maxi Dress
from Nordstrom
$598
Tory Burch
V Neck Tie Detail Pier Dress
from MODA OPERANDI
$375$225
Tory Burch
Therese Embroidered Cotton Mini Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$395$276
Last Call by Neiman Marcus Dresses SHOP MORE
Elizabeth and James
Charlie Sleeveless V-Neck Stretch Dress, Bordeaux
from Last Call by Neiman Marcus
$134
Matty M
Striped Off-the-Shoulder Linen-Blend Dress
from Last Call by Neiman Marcus
$69
Vince Camuto
Ruffled Off-the-Shoulder Floral-Print Dress
from Last Call by Neiman Marcus
$85
Carolina Herrera
Rose-Flocking Sheath Dress, Black/Yellow
from Last Call by Neiman Marcus
$2,399
Karl Lagerfeld
Lace-Panel Crop Cardigan
from Last Call by Neiman Marcus
$49
Milly Day Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Queen Letizia
The Easy Trick Queen Letizia Used to Look Taller Is Genius
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Maxima
You'll Want to Zoom In on Queen Máxima's Paint-Splattered Dress
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Maxima
Queen Máxima Wears the 1 Summer Dress You Need to Bring on a Cruise
by Alessandra Foresto
Traditional
8 Must-Have Staples For a Preppy Home
by Home
Alexander McQueen Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
yunastyle
stephhollman
stephanyschoice
stephhollman
Tory Burch Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
carriec
maristellago
laminlouboutins
imveryjolly
Last Call by Neiman Marcus Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
queenofsleeves
courtneylouise
stylelista
repostfreak
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds