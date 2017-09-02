 Skip Nav
Melania Trump's Snakeskin Heels Might Make Her Biggest Statement Yet

Since she received backlash for wearing heels to attend to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, all eyes have been on Melania Trump's footwear. After taking the heat for the style choice on Twitter, the FLOTUS changed into Adidas Stan Smiths for a meeting on location. But now she's back in her sky-high pumps.

Melania coordinated a Manolo Blahnik snakeskin pair with a khaki-colored shirtdress when she joined the president to board Marine One. The Trumps are headed back to Texas to make personal visits, and Melania's shoes, though neutral in color, make quite the statement. Take into account their height (along with that edgy print), and you just might find Melania's standing firm in her original decision to keep the glamour turned up on a somber occasion.

