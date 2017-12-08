 Skip Nav
Even Santa Claus Can't Keep His Eyes Off of Melania Trump's Snakeskin Heels
Even Santa Claus Can't Keep His Eyes Off of Melania Trump's Snakeskin Heels

You probably need all your fingers and toes to keep track of Melania Trump's shoes. The First Lady attended a Christmas book reading at the Children's National Medical Center in Washington wearing a pair of eye-catching holiday heels.

Melania opted for a monochrome look of a white long-sleeved shirt tucked into a tailored skirt. She finished her look off with a white coat draped over her shoulders and a pair of snakeskin heels by Manolo Blahnik. Keep reading to have a closer look at her entire outfit, and buy similar versions of her pumps ahead.

Manolo Blahnik
Snakeskin Pointed-Toe Pumps
$175
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Manolo Blahnik Pumps
Old Navy
Faux-Snakeskin D'Orsay Pumps for Women
$34.99 $31
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Pumps
Casadei
Blade snakeskin pumps
$1,018
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Casadei Pumps
Ava & Aiden
Women's Signature Pointed-Toe D'Orsay Pump
$99 $54.97
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Ava & Aiden Pumps
Club Monaco
Jamie Mesh Pump
$329 $259
from Club Monaco
Buy Now See more Club Monaco Pumps
Diane von Furstenberg
WOMEN'S LILLE STAMPED LEATHER PUMPS
$378 $189
from Barneys Warehouse
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Pumps
