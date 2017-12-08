You probably need all your fingers and toes to keep track of Melania Trump's shoes. The First Lady attended a Christmas book reading at the Children's National Medical Center in Washington wearing a pair of eye-catching holiday heels.

Melania opted for a monochrome look of a white long-sleeved shirt tucked into a tailored skirt. She finished her look off with a white coat draped over her shoulders and a pair of snakeskin heels by Manolo Blahnik. Keep reading to have a closer look at her entire outfit, and buy similar versions of her pumps ahead.