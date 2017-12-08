Melania Trump Wearing Snakeskin Heels
Even Santa Claus Can't Keep His Eyes Off of Melania Trump's Snakeskin Heels
You probably need all your fingers and toes to keep track of Melania Trump's shoes. The First Lady attended a Christmas book reading at the Children's National Medical Center in Washington wearing a pair of eye-catching holiday heels.
Melania opted for a monochrome look of a white long-sleeved shirt tucked into a tailored skirt. She finished her look off with a white coat draped over her shoulders and a pair of snakeskin heels by Manolo Blahnik. Keep reading to have a closer look at her entire outfit, and buy similar versions of her pumps ahead.
