Melania Trump's Heels Will Make You Search High and Low For a Pair of Your Own

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump are preparing for their Asia tour. Prior to their arrival, the two stopped by Hawaii first to visit the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor. For the trip, Melania wore a sleeveless wrap dress and a belt to accentuate her waist. Though her white ensemble was plain, she dressed it up with a pair of snakeskin pumps.

Melania has a love for printed heels and often wears them with tailored, clean dresses. In particular, the snakeskin pattern seems to be a popular design she keeps in rotation. We can see why: it's classic and makes a statement. Scroll on for a look and then shop similar selections ahead.