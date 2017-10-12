This Is What Miranda Kerr Wants to Tell Kendall Jenner About Modeling

Ask Miranda Kerr for fashion or career tips and she'll have some sage advice. The supermodel's easily one of the most recognized faces in the world thanks to her past as a Victoria's Secret Angel and now as a fierce entrepreneur. She launched her own skin-care line, Kora Organics; wrote a book; collaborated on a denim collection; and filmed a Buick commercial for the 2017 Super Bowl. The work never stops, but this model doesn't seem to mind. Sports aside, Miranda had plenty more tidbits to share when we caught up with the busy model and mom. From her fashion favorites to the advice she'd give to young models today, Miranda spilled all her wisdom ahead. Prepare to take notes.



Miranda Kerr Has an Outfit For Just About Everything Related