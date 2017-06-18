How 3 Women Made the Same Outfit Work For Day and Night

Misha Nonoo's Easy 8 collection is so clever, every designer should have picked up on the idea. Misha has completely owned and carried out the concept, for which she's created eight crisp wardrobe basics in black and white: a mod-inspired dress, trousers, a blazer, a skirt, a turtleneck, a collared tank, a simple button-down, and a sleek jumpsuit. The fact that she's proved they can be mixed and matched into 22 different looks confirms these are true essentials — and really all any woman needs to stay chic.

Intrigued by effortless outfit making and enamored by the clean lines and neutral palette of the clothes, which retail from $95 to $695, three POPSUGAR ladies did a little shopping. Creative Director Maggie Ha, Executive Style Director Dana Avidan Cohn, and Fashion Editor Sarah Wasilak chose their favorite pieces and took them from a.m. to p.m. — or, in other words, from the office to a night out. Scroll to see how we transformed Misha's must haves and you'll instantly be convinced you need them, too.