Are You Sitting Down? The Moschino Belt You've Seen Everywhere Is Half Off

We live for a good sale. Ten percent? Hardly worth the effort. Twenty-five? You have our attention. Fifty? Get outta our way.

Belts are that must-have accessory that, unfortunately, often get overlooked. You may have stockpiled a small collection in the back of a drawer somewhere, only occasionally remembering to bring them out of their resting place for good use. But a good belt can not only enhance a look, but can create shape where it doesn't otherwise exist. Take a Winter coat, for example. Cinch a thin belt around your natural waist and you can instantly create a silhouette.

Which is why we're flipping out that this cult-favorite Moschino belt ($227, originally $505) is over half off right now. It's been a staple piece among the fashion set for what feels like forever, and it's finally being offered at a deep discount.

